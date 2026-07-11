disney-legend-don-iwerks-dies-at-96

Donald Iwerks, son of Mickey Mouse co-creator Ub Iwerks and a trailblazer in cinematic storytelling, has passed away.

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The 96-year-old died peacefully on July 9 at the Ojai Community Memorial Care Center, surrounded by family and friends, according to an obituary shared by his family with Deadline.

“Those who knew Don remember not only his extraordinary accomplishments, but the quiet grace with which he achieved them,” his family shared. “Like his father, he delighted in solving problems, sharing knowledge, and celebrating the successes of others. Humble, endlessly curious, and unfailingly optimistic, he believed every challenge held the possibility of a solution.”

“Up to the end, he was sketching new inventions, cheering on the Los Angeles Dodgers, and watching classic films,” they added. “Mary Poppins remained especially close to his heart—a film whose optimism and enduring message that anything was possible perfectly reflected the way Don lived his life. … To the world, Don was an engineer, inventor, and Disney Legend. To those fortunate enough to know him, he was a devoted husband and father, a trusted mentor, a steadfast friend, and an eternal optimist.”

Disney Legend Don Iwerks has died at 96. He pioneered the Circle-Vision 360-degree camera, built the projection system for Star Tours, and helped make Mary Poppins' visual effects possible. His work still runs in parks today. pic.twitter.com/a6nwZtRKwO — WDWMAGIC.COM (@wdwmagic) July 11, 2026

“Don embodied that rare combination of heart, ingenuity, and passion that has always defined Disney,” Josh D’Amaro, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, added. “Through his innovative contributions to some of our most iconic films and attractions, he helped create experiences that have delighted generations of fans around the world. All of us at The Walt Disney Company will miss him deeply. We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, whose enduring connection to Disney has helped shape its legacy for over a century.”

Don Iwerks Was Practically Disney Royalty

Born on July 24, 1929, in Dallas, Texas, Iwerks grew up in Southern California. His father, animator Ub Iwerks, was Walt Disney’s business partner and co-creator of Mickey Mouse and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

Don joined the Walt Disney Studios’ Process Lab in 1950, taking after his father. Soon after, he served for over a year in Germany as a photographer for the U.S. Army Signal Corps during the Korean War.

However, Don rejoined Disney in 1952. He collaborated with his father in the Studio Machine Shop to create cameras, optical printers, and special effects equipment. Among his most notable achievements were the development of the Circle-Vision camera system and groundbreaking special effects for Mary Poppins (1964). He also pioneered innovative projection technologies that were implemented in Disney theme parks around the world.

In 1986, after 24 years at Disney, Don and fellow executive Stan Kinsey co-founded Iwerks Entertainment. The company went on to become a global leader in giant-screen theaters, motion simulators, and immersive 3D experiences.

Meanwhile, in 1998, Don received the Gordon E. Sawyer Award at the Academy Awards, recognizing his technical contributions to the film industry. He and his father Ub were also honored with a dedicated window on Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort.

Don is survived by his wife, Betty; sons Larry and John (wife Chris); daughter Leslie, a documentarian; and great-nephew Mike, both of whom also worked at Disney. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tamara.