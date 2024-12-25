kate-middleton-shines-in-photos-of-royal-family-at-christmas-day-service

Kate Middleton ended a challenging 2024 on a high note, dazzling onlookers with her radiant smile during the Royal Family’s Christmas Day walk.

On Wednesday, December 25, the Princess of Wales, 42, joined her husband, Prince William, and their children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6—for the traditional Christmas Day walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate. The family was accompanied by other members of the royal family for the annual holiday tradition, a cherished part of their Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

King Charles and Queen Camilla took center stage during the royal family’s Christmas Day walk, warmly greeting well-wishers who had gathered along the path to catch a glimpse of the royals heading to their church service.

Kate held hands with her youngest son, Louis, while dressed festively in a green coat. She completed the look with a matching fascinator, scarf, black gloves, and boots.

Kate Middleton Took Time to Personally Greet the Public During Her Christmas Day Walk

Following the service, Kate graciously greeted members of the public who had gathered along the route, eager for a chance to see the royal family. She smiled brightly as she shook hands, accepted bouquets, and knelt down to warmly interact with young children.

John Loughrey, who arrived in Sandringham the previous evening, donned a shirt adorned with photographs of Kate and badges honoring the princess.

“I’m on top of the world,” he told Sky News. “I told Catherine she was an inspiration. She said thank you, and said she liked my badges.”

Karen Maclean, a 73-year-old cancer survivor of over 20 years, had the opportunity to speak with both King Charles and Middleton.

“We just had a little talk about cancer,” she shared with Sky News, reflecting on her heartfelt exchange with the princess. Kate embraced Maclean, who had made the journey from North Lincolnshire to attend the event.

She noted that both Middleton and King Charles seemed “very well actually, considering what they’re going through.”

Of course, this year’s holiday appearance is especially significant for Kate after a challenging 2024, which began with abdominal surgery in January. The procedure was initially believed to be for a non-cancerous condition.

Post-operative tests later confirmed the presence of cancer, a diagnosis she publicly shared on March 22.

She did not appear in an official capacity until June’s Trooping the Colour, an event celebrating the official birthday of her father-in-law, King Charles, who was also diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Details about the specific types and stages of cancer affecting both Kate and Charles remain undisclosed to the public.