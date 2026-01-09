Kate Middleton Shares Emotional Video to Celebrate 44th Birthday: ‘Deeply Grateful’

Kate Middleton shared a candid video about the healing power of nature on her 44th birthday.

Released on Jan. 9 to mark her birthday, the Princess of Wales’ video, titled “Winter,” concludes her quarterly “Mother Nature” series. This fourth and final installment ends a project she began in 2025.

The film shows the Princess walking over a bridge, dipping her hand into a stream, and standing in a frosty field as she reflects on her personal healing journey in a voiceover.

“Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience, and quiet consideration. Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection. To discover the deepest parts of ourselves, alongside the whispers and the pulse of every living thing,” Middleton says in the voiceover.

The voiceover continues, with the mom of three dressed in a green coat and a matching newsboy cap. “I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am. For the rivers within us flow with ease. Fears washed away, cleanse and purify. Come to peace with our tears, and discover what it means to be alive.”

“To be at one with nature. A quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides. In memory, helping us to heal,” the Princess adds.

Kate Middleton Calls Nature Series ‘Deeply Personal’

In her caption, the Princess shared that this series was “a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal.” She noted that the work goes beyond her own experience, describing it as “a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing.”

“There is so much we can learn from Mother Nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world,” she concluded, signing the message with a “C” for her first name, Catherine.

“A fine occasion to release this beautiful video. Happy birthday, Princess Catherine. You have shown bravery and grace through your health journey. It is so good to see you healed and healthy,” one moved Instagram denizen wrote in the comments.

The film likely captured Middleton on an early morning walk in Berkshire, the county where she lives with Prince William and their three children. Director Will Warr also filmed at locations in London and the Cotswolds.

The Princess of Wales launched her “Mother Nature” series in May 2025 to mark the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Week. The “Summer” episode followed in August, and the “Autumn” film was released on Nov. 15.

The latest film follows Middleton’s announcement in January 2025 that her cancer was in remission. She revealed her diagnosis in March 2024 and underwent treatment, including chemotherapy.