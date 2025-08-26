Kate Middleton Seemingly Goes Blonde, New Photo Reveals

Talk about a royal glow-up… Kate Middleton ditched her signature brunette locks for a fresh blonde look during a family outing with Prince William and the kids.

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales, 43, was spotted driving to and from Crathie Kirk church near Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, accompanied by her family. Cameras captured her with her blondest looks so far.

Prince William and a blonde Kate Middleton leave Crathie Kirk by car on Sunday in Crathie, Aberdeenshire. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Middleton updated her hair color to a golden brown shade, wearing it in loose waves with a hat.

Her family, along with other senior royals, gathered in Scotland for the annual service near Balmoral Castle. Among those in attendance were King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie.

A Psychologist Weighs in on Kate Middleton’s New Blonde Locks

The radiant blonde transformation is certainly eye-catching. However, according to an expert, it may also symbolize moving forward and leaving her cancer treatment in the past.

British psychologist Carolyn Mair, Ph.D., said Middleton may want to feel “brighter and more energetic” and noted that hair is part of our identity.

“Hair is our crowning glory and a symbol of health and femininity,” Mair told Fox News.

Kate might want to make a fresh start by embracing a lighter outlook on life,” explained to the outlet.

In March 2024, the 43-year-old mom of two announced she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. By September, she shared that she was cancer-free. She called the nine-month experience “incredibly tough.” The princess added that it gave her “a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

“I don’t know if Princess Kate lost her hair during her treatment, but if she did, she might want to color it blonde as a means of drawing attention to it,” Mair reasoned.

“She may be reclaiming agency and visibility, and leaving her illness behind,” he added.

The Balmoral visit coincides with an upcoming milestone for the Wales family: their planned move from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge, an elegant eight-bedroom estate nestled in Windsor Great Park.