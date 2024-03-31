Kate Middleton, Prince William Skip Easter Service Amid Her Cancer Battle

Kate Middleton and Prince William skipped out on Easter church service as she continues her battle with cancer.

The couple’s three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — were also absent. It is rumored that the family of 5 had a private Easter celebration at their Ammer Hall residence in Norfolk.

It is not known when Middleton will make her next public appearance. She was last seen on Christmas in 2023. That morning, she attended a holiday church service with her family.

Kate Middleton Continues Private Battle With Cancer

After months of speculation about her whereabouts, Middleton revealed on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with cancer. What type of cancer was not specified, however, she did mention that she was undergoing chemotherapy.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Middleton said in a video posted on social media. “I am well. And getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in my mind, body, and spirits,” she continued.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. And I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery,” Middleton said.