Kate Middleton’s Uncle Shares Update After Her Emotional Cancer Diagnosis Reveal

A little more than a week after Kate Middleton announced she had been diagnosed with cancer, her uncle, Gary Goldsmith, is offering a new update on the Princess of Wales’ condition.

During a recent appearance on ¡De Viernes! Goldsmith stated that his niece is doing “incredibly well” while going through her cancer treatment.

“I have been in touch with my sister, Carol [Middleton],” Goldsmith stated. “To make sure my niece is ok. I thought Kate handled it incredibly well, especially in such a difficult and tricky situation.”

Goldsmith continued to praise Kate Middleton for her approach to the cancer announcement. “I don’t know anybody else who’s had to deal with something like that,” he continued. “Deal with their children and then have to offer explanations to the national and international media in such a public scenario.”

After nearly two months of speculation, Kate Middleton addressed the rumors circulating about her health by announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.

Middleton stated that after her abdominal surgery in mid-January, her doctors discovered the cancer.

“My medical team therefore advised that I undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy,” she said. “And I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate Middleton then said she and Prince William were doing everything they could to process the news. They also want to manage the diagnosis privately for the sake of their family.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment,” Middleton continued. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Kate Middleton’s Uncle Criticized for His Remarks About Meghan Markle

Just before Kate Middleton announced her diagnosis, her uncle criticized her sister-in-law Meghan Markle in an eye-popping interview.

“Let’s face it, Laughing Girl isn’t going to be around forever, is she?” Goldsmith told The Times, referring to Markle. “I think she’s fickle. And I think she’s so bad for Harry and for our country.”

Goldsmith also pointed out he wasn’t a fan of Markle accusing the royal family of making racist comments at her. He assumed that the former actress was referring to Kate Middleton.

Markle stated that royal members discussed her son Archie’s skin color before his birth. However, she never mentioned which royal was making the comments.

“That’s why it makes me so angry about what Meghan said about Kate,” Goldsmith declared. The idea that Laughing Girl says Kate is racist makes me furious. Kate knows her family’s roots and is proud of them. I’m sorry, but Laughing Girl is not good people.”

The interview was released by The Times one day after Kate Middleton made her cancer announcement. Goldsmith walked back his comments.

“As many will have seen, I am featured in Saturday’s Time’s Magazine,” he wrote. “This interview and shoot was done over a week ago and went to print before I was aware of the sad news regarding my niece Kate.”