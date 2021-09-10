Why Kate Middleton, Prince William Are Abandoning Long Time Home

The idea of Prince William and Kate Middleton planning a change in residence has been covered by the media for months. However, now it has been confirmed by a trusted outlet that the two are moving out of their Kensington Palace to a more suitable location. We’re breaking down the latest story on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Are Prince William, Kate Middleton Really Moving?

According to a source quoted in a recent Vanity Fair article, it is officially confirmed that Middleton and Prince William are changing their residence. Apparently, a move to Windsor Castle is one option that’s on the table for the couple. A source close to the royal family remarks that although William and Middleton are preparing to move, they still plan to keep their apartment in Kensington Palace.

The insider also dishes that one reason the couple wants to move to Windsor Castle is that “they feel very overlooked” at their current living situation. Since Prince Philip’s recent death, “the future of the monarchy is a topic of conversation,” the insider claims. As plans “are being drawn up for the next reign,” William and Middleton felt it would make the most sense to move to Windsor Castle to be closer to London.

Why Are Prince William And Kate Middleton Planning To Move?

According to the royal insider and public assumption, there are several reasons William and Middleton want to move. According to the royal source, the couple wants to move to be “close to the Queen” and closer to Middleton’s “parents in Berkshire.”

Another reason Vanity Fair believes Kate Middleton and Prince William are moving is to be in a more convenient location. If they move to Windsor Castle, “they can easily commute to London” while also enjoying the countryside. The couple enjoys the outdoors greatly and is willing to change their residence to be able to spend more time in the country.

In other recent news on Prince William and Kate Middleton, the couple has stated they are ready to take on more responsibility regarding their royal duties. Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer senior members of the royal family, there is a lot more attention on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. With Prince William being second in line to the throne after his father, Prince Charles, it may be another factor encouraging the couple to move.