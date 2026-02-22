kate-middleton-offers-rare-insight-on-her-children-during-royal-outing

A recent visit to a trauma therapy center offered a glimpse into Kate Middleton’s relationship with her children, particularly her 12-year-old son, Prince George.

Last month, the Princess of Wales met with children at Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service. This was the first of three engagements in northern England, which were chosen to highlight “the healing power of creativity, community and nature for individuals who have experienced trauma, isolation and poor mental health”.

The 44-year-old mother of three met a young girl whose therapist was helping her create a “box of wishes” and teaching her to “listen to the sea” by holding a shell to her ear. She also met a 12-year-old boy who shared how he uses music during his therapy sessions.

“She seemed genuinely interested to hear about the family’s experience of the service and the impact of it,” Stuart Murray-Borbjerg, senior therapist, said of Princess Catherine, per Hello!

Murray-Borbjerg explained the importance of using “non-verbal approaches to therapy,” such as art, music, and movement, to help people express feelings when words are not enough.

“Something that’s lost through traumatic experiences is that sense of playfulness and joy which just comes back when you’re making music, or you’re drawing together,” he said, adding how Prince George keeps Middleton “playful.”

“[It’s] something the Princess said too – that kind of gets lost as adults but [Prince] George keeps her playful,” Stuart Murray-Borbjerg shared. “I think she said one [of her children] plays the guitar, and one plays the drums.”

Kate Middleton’s Children are Muscially Inclined

The Wales children are musically inclined, with Prince William sharing at the 2024 Tusk Awards that his youngest son, seven-year-old Prince Louis, has started learning the drums.

According to Hello!, Prince William turned down a student’s offer to play the drums during a visit to the youth charity Spiral Skills last September, proving that some talents just don’t run in the family. “I’m definitely not a drummer – if my youngest was here, he’d have a go, he’s been practicing at the moment,” he joked.

“I make sure my children learn music because I love music and it’s crucial, really important,” William added.

During a 2022 visit to Cardiff, Middleton shared that George was rocking out with electric guitar lessons while Princess Charlotte was hitting all the right notes with piano lessons.

Who knows, maybe a royal family band is in the making…