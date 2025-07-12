kate-middleton-moved-by-heartfelt-standing-ovation-at-wimbledon

The always gracious Kate Middleton seemed taken aback upon her return to Wimbledon, capturing attention at the renowned tennis tournament.

On Saturday, Middleton attended the Wimbledon ladies’ singles final at the All England Club, where she is a patron.

The 43-year-old mom of two attended the event with club chair Debbie Jevans and received a warm welcome at Centre Court. In a video shared on X by Wimbledon, the crowd stood, clapped, and cheered as the Princess of Wales took her seat in the front row of the Royal Box.

“Centre Court rises to give a warm welcome to our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales,” Wimbledon captioned the post.

Centre Court rises to give a warm welcome to our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales 💜💚#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/BG3Ar7XMWv — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2025

Middleton beamed as she took her seat, warmly shaking hands with tennis legend Billie Jean King, who welcomed the royal with a gracious curtsy. The Princess smiled and waved to the cheering crowd, pausing briefly to take in the enthusiastic reception with a subtle gulp, clearly moved by the moment.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the Ladies’ Singles Final at Wimbledon 2025, waving from the Royal Box. (Photo by Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, onlookers rushed to the replies to the X post to show their support for Middleton.

“She’s a lovely Princess, and having beat cancer and continued to carry herself stoically throughout, she’s a terrific role model for young women everywhere,” one royal lover wrote on X.

“What a beautiful and well-deserved welcome. The Princess of Wales carries herself with such quiet strength & elegance, Centre Court knew exactly who they were standing for,” another onlooker wrote.

Kate Middleton Witnessed a Brutal Defeat at Wimbledon

Middleton didn’t remain seated for long during the match. Iga Swiatek claimed her first Wimbledon title and sixth major championship in dominant fashion, defeating American Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in just 57 minutes. Saturday’s match marked the first women’s final in 114 years at Wimbledon, where one player was unable to win a single game, according to ESPN.

Of course, Kate Middleton shouldn’t be that surprised at the standing ovation.

Last summer, Middleton attended the men’s singles final accompanied by her 10-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte. The young princess watched with pride as her mother took her seat, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.