Kate Middleton Feeling ‘Fear’ Amid ‘Punishing’ Cancer Treatment, Source Says

As Kate Middleton continues to go through her cancer treatment, former palace press secretary Ailsa Anderson speaks out about how the Princess of Wales is handling the entire situation.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Andersen stated the royal is having both “good days” and “bad days” as she undergoes the extensive treatment.

“She might be the Princess of Wales, but she is still a mother and wife,” Andersen said about Kate Middleton. “And going through the same set of emotions and worries and fears as anyone else in that set of circumstances would be.”

A source close to the royals further spoke about Kate’s treatment. “The treatment is punishing, and it is different for different people. And the side effects can be unforgiving.”

The remarks were published by the media outlet just days after Middleton made her first public appearance in nearly six months at King Charles III’s birthday parade, also known as the Trooping of Colour.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke about Middleton’s appearance at the event. “The princess has this sort of swan-like quality about her,” she explained.

“She’s sort of gliding on the surface — but beneath the water, I think often she’s paddling quite frantically. I can only imagine that a huge amount of preparation and time and effort and energy will have gone into Saturday’s appearance.”

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton is said to be enjoying time at home with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“The children won’t remember Mummy shaking hands or really care,” royal historian Amanda Foreman further stated about Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. “But they will recall Mummy making cakes [or when] she went off to the local shop and bought something or took them somewhere.”

Kate Middleton Opened Up About the ‘Ups’ and ‘Downs’ Of Her Cancer Treatment

Just before making her first 2024 public appearance this past weekend, Kate Middleton shared a health update. She revealed in a self-written letter she was making “good progress,” despite the challenges she has experienced during the chemotherapy treatment.

She did clarify that she’s not “out of the woods” yet. “On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity,” the Princess shared. “As well as starting to do a little work from home.”

Kate Middleton also noted the exhaustion that comes with the treatment. “As anyone going through chemotherapy will know… [on] bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”