kate-middleton-and-princess-charlotte-share-a-tender-moment-at-christmas-service

Kate Middleton shared a heartfelt moment with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, at a recent Christmas service.

On Friday, the royal family gathered in London for the Princess of Wales’s fifth annual “Together at Christmas” carol service.

Kate, 43, arrived early at the event to welcome guests, volunteers, and performers, per the BBC. Prince William arrived shortly after with their three children — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. Charlotte shared a sweet moment with her mom during the event.

Charlotte was seen smiling as she greeted Kate at the entrance of Westminster Abbey. The Princess of Wales then placed a hand on her daughter’s back, guiding the children into the venue.

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton share a sweet moment at ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Dressed in a long green Christmas coat, Catherine met with members of the congregation inside the Abbey. She spoke with Holocaust survivor Steven Frank, singer Katie Melua, and actor Eugene Levy, who recently interviewed William in one of the prince’s most candid discussions to date.

The Royal Family Color-Coordinated Their Outfits for the Holiday Event

The theme of this year’s concert was how small acts of generosity and love can unite people and communities in a fragmented, disconnected world.

“The time, care, and compassion you give, often quietly and unspoken, and without any expectation or recognition, make an extraordinary difference to the lives of others,” Middleton wrote in a letter ahead of the carol service.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis attend the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service. (Photo by Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Kate launched the carol service in 2021 to honor community heroes who worked on the frontlines and volunteered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, this year, the event featured a Christmas tree decorated with a red paper chain displaying names and messages, including those of William and Kate’s three children.

The royal family appeared in color-coordinated outfits at the event. George and Louis wore navy suits with white shirts, matching their father, while Charlotte opted for a navy dress with a white collar. Middleton’s long green coat, featuring fur trim at the neckline, complemented the pops of color in George and Louis’ ties.

Guests were also offered hot chocolate on the chilly London night, providing warmth to those who had traveled far for the Christmas event.