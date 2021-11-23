Suggest

From celebrities' lives to your life, we have you covered.

Shop
Entertainment

Kate Hudson Posts Throwback Of Mom Goldie Hawn Holding Her As A Baby

Kate Hudson is a true reflection of her superstar mother, Goldie Hawn, in more ways than one.

By Remy Carreiro
November 23, 2021 | 1:00 p.m. CST
Goldie Hawn on the left, standing with Kate Hudson at a red carpet event in 2021
(Getty Images)

Kate Hudson is a true reflection of her superstar mother, Goldie Hawn, in more ways than one. Not only does she look like her, sporting the same golden locks and mesmerizing smile of her iconic mother, but she has a great career in Hollywood as well. And on top of that, the two seem incredibly close, which you don’t always see in superstar families. Hudson recently took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her Hawn from way back when Hudson was still a baby, and it’s delightfully nostalgic.

Like Mother

Goldie Hawn, known for such films as Overboard, Bird on a Wire, and Death Becomes Her, has always been adored for just how cheerful and sweet she is. In any role she stars in, she brings tons of charm and charisma, and has been working steadily in the industry since her days on the TV show, Laugh-In from way back in 1967.

She married Kate’s father, Bill Hudson, on July 3rd, 1976, and she gave birth to Kate Hudson on April 19th, 1979. Kate was raised by Hawn and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell and it become pretty evident to the couple that their daughter had the same gift as her mother, which they worked to nurture and support. Flash forward 40+ years and now Kate Hudson is a successful actress and mother, raising her kids with similar support and love she got as a child.

Like Daughter

Hudson took to Instagram this week to share a retro photo of her famous Mom holding her as a baby, and announcing to the world:

Happy Birthday to my beautiful mother! 🎂 I love you so much!!!

Family Ties

Though you do tend to see a lot of famous families, sometimes those families can be surrounded by rumors, drama, and problems (the royal family, anyone?). But when you see Hawn and Hudson, you see two people who genuinely adore each other and who help make the other shine brighter, and It is a lovely thing to see, especially when the world is so chaotic.

More Trending News

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson Allegedly Having Double Wedding Together, Dubious Tipster Says
Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Allegedly Furious With Kate Hudson For Inviting Estranged Dad Bill To Wedding, Unverified Insider Asserts
Kurt Russell Getting Liposuction After Gaining Weight On Vacation?
Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Caught Having ‘Lover’s Quarrel’?
Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Finally Marrying In Double Wedding With Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa?
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.