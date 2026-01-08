Kate Gosselin Gives Disappointing Answer To Marriage Speculation

Speculation surrounded Kate Gosselin as fans noticed a ring on a particular finger. Her response, however, has let down everyone’s hopes.

Kate Gosselin confirmed in September last year that she was dating Steve Neild, her former bodyguard. She’s only spoken positively of their relationship, so when fans saw a ring on her ring finger, they only assumed the best: that they’d got married.

On January 7, the reality star posted a TikTok video filmed by Steve of them shopping together. The couple were in Waiheke Island in New Zealand, shopping for clothes. What was supposed to be an innocent clothes shopping video turned into her fans congratulating her for getting married.

A marriage that was news to her.

Kate Gosselin Breaks Fans’ Hearts By Confirming She Is Not Married

So what about that ring on her finger?

In the video, you can clearly see a beautiful ring on her ring finger. Her fans were quick to notice, and rushed to the comments to congratulate her.

“Ma’am that ring is gorgeous!!” exclaimed one.

“Wedding ring perhaps!???” speculated another.

“Whooaaaa. Did you get married? I am so happy that you are happy,” wrote a third fan. A comment that Kate Gosselin responded to herself.

“No lol that’s just my regular jewelry,” she starkly responded, before answering the rest of the commenter’s questions about her weight during her recovery.

So it turns out that she’s just wearing some jewellery, and hasn’t secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend of over a year.

Although Gosselin revealed her boyfriend in September, at that point, they had been dating for a little over a year. Before the reveal, however, her son, Collin, whom she had with ex-husband Jon Gosselin, urged her to reveal the truth of her partnership with Steve Neild.

He came forth on his Instagram to publicly state that Kate had been cheating on his father with her bodyguard, and went into detail about her affair. He felt strongly on the subject of cheating, and how Kate’s actions deeply damaged the family.

Regardless, she’s out shopping with her affair-turned-boyfriend, and her fans are surely disappointed that there’s no wedding ring on her finger.