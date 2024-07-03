Kate Beckinsale Moons Department Store While Mourning Cat in Strange Post

Kate Beckinsale’s beloved pussy passed away, so naturally, she mooned a department store to lift her spirits.

Listen, folks, we just report on celebrity happenings; we don’t create them.

On Monday, the 50-year-old Pearl Harbor star shared a cheeky video from a high-rise, giving London department store Harvey Nichols a full view of her supple rump.

In the caption, she revealed her decision to expose her buttocks was prompted by the heartbreaking loss of her cat Clive in June 2023 and some devastating news.

“The day after Clive died and I received some of the most horrific news I’ve ever received that next morning – sometimes there’s nothing for it but for your friend to show up as hard as possible and spend the evening making prank calls and mooning Harvey Nichols,” Beckinsale wrote alongside the footage.

Tongue in cheek, she added: “because sometimes when the bottom falls out of your world the only response after crying till you’re sick is your own bottom.”

Kate ended her touching tribute to her dead feline on a note of gratitude. “@nina_kate I’ll never forget you jumping into the fire with me x,” she wrote.

The Internet Reacts to Kate Beckinsale’s Mooning Moment

Naturally, fans had mixed feelings about Kate Beckinsale giving a department store the moon while mourning her pet.

“This is how you deal with the death of a cat? And then post on IG? Good Grief!”, one fan wrote in the comments. “Kate’s hit a new low. Not classy at all,” a second Instagram user agreed. “Sorry but you’ve lost your damn mind,” a third fan chimed in.

However, other more sympathetic onlookers supported Kate’s levity during grief.

“Did anyone read the caption? She was going thru a lot. Laughter is what she needed. Go on Kate🙌,” a supportive fan wrote. “In the saddest of moments, I’ve realized humor and great friends are gods blessings 😍,” a second onlooker agreed.

“How did you never get your own reality show? I feel like you’re one of the most consistently entertaining people alive,” another fan added.

Clive has been on Kate’s mind as of late. Last month, Beckinsale commemorated the first anniversary of Clive’s passing with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“Fly high my best angel on your one year anniversary. Oh my heart Clive I miss you. Not a soul like you. Love of my life 🤍,” she captioned footage of her and Clive together.