Kat Dennings Flashes Swim Top in ‘Throwback’ Photo

Brunette bombshell Kat Dennings gave fans a sultry throwback to remember, teasing with a bold glimpse of her rocking a bikini top.

The 39-year-old Thor star recently shared a black-and-white snap on Instagram showing her rocking sunglasses, a sailor hat, and plenty of attitude alongside a male friend (not her hubby, rocker Andrew W.K.). With a cheeky thumbs-up and a peek of her polka-dot bikini top, Kat added the mandatory Instagram kissy face.

“Throwback to when I was fun!” Dennings wrote alongside the candid snap.

Of course, The House Bunny star’s over six million Instagram followers were quick to jump to the comments section to lavish praise on the bold bikini snap.

“I’m going to say you are fun and always have been fun, every day!” one onlooker exclaimed. “I have a funny feeling you’re fun as Hell,” a second fan added. “DREAMS DO COME TRUE,” a third fan quipped.

“I would like to argue that you are super fun at lunch these days, haha,” actress pal Alessandra Torresani also insisted in the comments. “Ok, but you bring it out of me,’ Dennings shot back.

Kat Dennings Recently Opened Up About Her Stage Name

Meanwhile, the Shifting Gears sitcom actress recently shared how she chose her stage name years before her acting debut.

“I chose it when I was 9,” Dennings told Kylie Kelce in March on her podcast Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce. “Because my real last name is Litwack. That’s all you need to hear. And at 9, I was like, ‘This isn’t going to work for me. This is not going to work. I can’t see that name. She, slash I, was very ahead of her time.”

“I was like, ‘This can’t be displayed on a poster. It shan’t happen,” she added.

When deciding her stage name, Kat drew inspiration from Janine Denni, the French wife of late The Black Cauldron author Lloyd Alexander, a writer she said was her mother’s best friend.

“I went there every week until I was 15 years old. They were like my grandparents,” Dennings explained. “I thought it would be a super sick idea if I took her name and made it like, kind of different. So Dennings is from her.”

The 2 Broke Girls alum, whose real name is Katherine, found inspiration for her stage name from a movie character played by a fellow actress.

“Kat, I chose, because Christina Ricci’s character Kat in the movie Casper was my favorite character at the time,” she added. “So I was like, ‘OK, Kat Dennings, this is it. I can really picture it.”