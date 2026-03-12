Kash Patel ‘Thrilled’ That UFC Fighters Will Train FBI Agents

Noted hockey fan and FBI director Kash Patel is celebrating the news that UFC fighters will be training FBI agents.

“I’m thrilled to announce this historic seminar between the FBI and the UFC at Quantico,” Patel gushed March 11 statement released by the UFC. “This is a tremendous opportunity for our FBI agents to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on earth — helping the world’s premier law enforcement agency be even better prepared to protect the American people.”

The seminar, which will provide insight into the training methods, fighting techniques, and tactics of UFC fighters, is set to take place at the FBI Special Agent Academy in Quantico on March 15 and 16. It is intended for “academy students as well as senior FBI staff from around the world.”

According to ABC News, Patel first proposed the idea in a teleconference with the heads of the FBI’s 55 field offices shortly after taking charge of the Bureau last year.

FBI Director Kash Patel ‘Honored’ to Be Partnered with Dana White and the UFC

Meanwhile, Patel seemed downright giddy about the prospect of his agents getting body-slammed by professional fighters.

“Dana White has changed the game in the mixed martial arts industry, and we’re extremely honored to be partnered with him, the professionals, and the UFC,” the FBI director said. “We are grateful for their shared love of our nation, so that we can better defend her.”

President Donald Trump, along with (L-R behind him) FBI Director Kash Patel, and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., doing their best to ignore the ring girl at a UFC fight at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 12, 2025. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)



The UFC press release explained that the effort is “part of an overall initiative by the FBI to provide its agents with exciting, innovative training options and to constantly look for opportunities to revamp and improve their preparation.”

Several high-profile fighters will be involved in the training. The lineup includes interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, the first UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal, and former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman. Also participating are former UFC title challengers Claudia Gadelha and Michael Chandler, top flyweight contender Manel Kape, and martial arts legend Renzo Gracie.