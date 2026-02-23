Karol G Is Reportedly Single, Ends Relationship With Fellow Music Star

Singer and songwriter Karol G is reportedly single after ending her relationship with fellow music star Feid.

According to TMZ, the former couple had been together for three years before calling it quits. Sources revealed that the couple quietly ended their relationship a few months ago, and the split was amicable. They also remain on “good terms.”

Karol G and Feid were first romantically linked after collaborating on the single “FRIKI” in 2021. During an interview with Rolling Stone, Karol recalled meeting Feid for the first time. “There was a long time when we didn’t speak to each other,” she said. “And I barely knew anything about him.”

However, they didn’t officially confirm they were dating until 2023. In March 2024, the couple sparked engagement rumors when a fan told Karol, “Karol, my husband wants to leave me for you.”

She responded, “But I’m already engaged.”

Before her relationship with Feid, Karol G dated Anuel AA.

Karol G Once Discussed Why the Public Is Interested in Celebrity Relationships

During an interview in late 2023, Karol G spoke about her relationship and why fans were so focused on it.

“I’ve learned a lot about my personal relationships along the way, and I feel like people tend to idealize celebrity relationships,” she explained. “They’re just normal relationships, like anyone else who’s filming or doing a photoshoot, or whatever.”

Karol continued by pointing out, “Not all relationships end because of bad things, on bad terms, or because of infidelity. It’s difficult sometimes to have a relationship and want to keep it private when, well, we’re public figures, we go out in public, people see us, but as much as I can, I think there are things I want to start keeping more to myself, because I think it’s a way of protecting them.”

Months later, Feid spoke about the scrutiny of his relationship with Karol G.

I feel like it’s part of it. If I fight it, man, I’m going to be unhappy,” he said. “I have to accept it, if I want to be who I am, the job I chose, and I have to accept it, man, with the exposure, with what I have to do, with people’s opinions, because if I didn’t want people to have opinions about my music or my relationship, then I wouldn’t have chosen to do this.”