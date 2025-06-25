Karmelo Anthony Indicted For Track Meet Killing Of Austin Metcalf, Victim’s Father Breaks Silence

Almost three months after the track meet death of Austin Metcalf, Karmelo Anthony, the alleged high school killer, has been indicted on first-degree murder charges. Austin’s grieving father, Jeff Metcalf, celebrated the news, stating that justice is being served.

According to a release issued by Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, Anthony was indicted for first-degree murder. This comes after Austin’s death, which took place at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, on April 2, 2025.

“With that indictment, the case now moves formally into the court system,” DA Willis said. “From this point forward, we’ll continue doing our part — fully and fairly — to pursue justice under the law. The trial schedule will be set by the court. But when the time comes, we’ll be ready.”

Willis also pointed out how the case has “struck a deep nerve” in Collin County and “beyond.” He, however, added that steadiness and principle help the justice system to work best.

“That’s what we’re committed to. And that’s exactly what this case deserves,” Willis added.

Furthermore, Willis also mentioned Austin’s family, asking the public to “keep them in your thoughts” and “in your prayers as well.”

Father Reacts

On Facebook, Jeff Metcalf, Austin’s father, shared the X Collin County DA post.

“INDICTED ! FIRST DEGREE MURDER! #JUSTICE FOR AUSTIN!” Jeff wrote, following the indictment announcement.

While talking to CBS News, Jeff said that he was “pleased that we are moving forward.”

“With the first-degree murder indictment, it now goes into the court system,” Jeff added. “I fully believe that justice will be served for Austin Metcalf. I look forward to the forthcoming trial. But it will never bring my son back.”

Michael Howard, Karmelo Anthony’s attorney, released a video statement following the indictment, saying that Anthony and his family are “confident in the justice system.”

“It’s only in a trial that the full story can be heard, and that impartial justice can be done,” Howard said. “We expect that when the full story is heard, the prosecution will not be able to rule out the reasonable doubt that Carmelo Anthony may have acted in self-defense.”

On April 2, both Karmely Anthony and Austin Metcalf were at a high school track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas. It is alleged that, following an exchange that went physical, Anthony, 17 at the time, fatally stabbed Metcalf.

Anthony was arrested and later released on a reduced $250,000 bond.