After Two Autoimmune Diagnoses, One Woman Created A Mineral Makeup Line That Is Also Great For Menopausal Skin

Kari Gran was working as a real estate agent when she was diagnosed with two autoimmune disorders: Graves’ disease and Hashimoto’s. Suddenly, self-care became a part-time job.

Gran began experimenting with homegrown skincare formulations that her skin and body could tolerate. She dove deep into research on ingredients and came up with formulations that caught the interest of fellow real estate agent Lisa Strain, who convinced Gran to turn her creations into a business.

Gran and Strain launched the skincare and makeup company in 2011, and over the past 10 years have launched a variety of skincare and makeup products made from organic and naturally-derived ingredients, created for women experiencing skin changes associated with menopause.

With the holidays fast approaching, we’re particularly excited about Kari Gran’s makeup, offerings. Each product is free of dyes, synthetic fragrances, parabens, talc, and fillers, and is formulated with menopausal skin in mind.

One more reason to love Kari Gran products: she offers refills, which are packaged in 100% compostable packets.

Even better, Kari Gran is offering 15% off site-wide, plus a free Essential Mini Balm when you spend $65 or more through December 2. Here are a few of the Kari Gran products on our holiday wish list!

The Lip Whip, also known as “better balm,” is one of the brand’s signature and best-selling products. It combines your favorite shades with a hydrating balm in the perfect portable pot. The Jeannie and Marsala Lip Whips are cozy, fall-inspired shades that are buildable and blendable. Formulated with organic sunflower oil, organic camellia oil, and organic beeswax, these lip whips make a perfect gift for yourself or a friend.

The ethos behind Kari Gran is keeping your skin healthy, not about turning back time or anti-aging. The Mineral Powder Foundation has only five ingredients and nine shades to choose from. It’s lightweight, buildable, and breathable, giving you the coverage you desire without caking. If you’re unsure of your shade, choose the Foundation Sample Kit. Pick from the light, medium, or dark collections or all shades and get credit toward a full-sized product.

Kari Gran calls the Peony Mineral Blush a universally flattering shade and customers seem to agree. Out of 86 reviews, 85 reviews were extremely positive. Even skeptics seemed to only have good things to say.

One reviewer wrote, “I have always been afraid of blush. This product changed that for me. While it looks hot pink in the container, it goes on looking natural, subtle, and beautiful. It just has a way of adding dimension and freshness without being obvious. I am a new fan!”

The blush is also formulated with just three ingredients, reducing the chance of irritation or allergic reactions.

