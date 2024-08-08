Kanye West’s Ex-Chief of Staff Claims Rapper’s ‘Self-Destruction’ is Due to His ‘Nitrogen Gas’ Use

Not long after he departed from Yeezy, Kanye West’s former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos called out the rapper for his “nitrogen gas” usage.

According to legal documents obtained by DailyMail, it was revealed that while he was making shocking accusations about West’s dentist, Thomas P. Connelly, Yiannopoulos stated that the celebrity dental expert had given the rapper-turned-fashion designer an “unlawful supply of nitrogen gas.”

Yiannopoulos also accused Connelly of fraudulently securing funds from Kanye West due to Ye’s alleged nitrous gas addiction.

The former chief of staff stated the addiction caused weakness in West’s mental acuity. Yiannopoulos stated the dentist had been “aware” of Ye’s “psychological vulnerabilities” and he “sought to exploit them” by supplying him with excessive amounts of gas.

Yiannopoulos further claimed that Connelly continued to “supply the gas after the emergence of distress symptoms that led to widespread comment and concern.” He also charged West “more than $50,000 a month” for the gas supply.

Kanye West’s Chief of Staff Said the Recently Retired Rapper Grew Dependent on Nitrogen Gas

Kanye West’s chief of staff alleged that the recently retired rapper’s “growing dependence on the gas” had concerned Yeezy staff members. West notably became so “in and out” of the “inhaler mask” on the near-constant basis that his communications “were becoming incomprehensible and contradictory.”

The legal documents further revealed that symptoms of West’s “widely-reported bipolar diagnosis and the side effects of prolonged nitrous gas abuse are strikingly similar.” Among the symptoms were “erratic behavior, mood swings, paranoia, and violence.”

Yiannopoulos also stated that he had filed a complaint with the California Dental Board. He accused Connelly of “reckless, unethical, dishonest, explorative, and upon information and belief, illegal conduct.”

The former Yeezy chief of staff explained he was “motivated by urgent concern for Kanye West’s health and safety in both his own capacity as well as “on behalf of several individuals close to him.”

Yiannopoulos added that he is “not in a position to authorize the release” of West’s medical records. He also wouldn’t “presume to do so without his consent.”

He also did not name Kanye West in his allegations against Connelly.

Yiannopoulos quit working for West in May after two years. His departure was due to West’s eyebrow-raising plan to enter the adult film industry.

“I wish Ye every success in the future. I have some concerns about his new team, and hope he proceeds with caution,” Yiannopoulos told TMZ at the time.

Mike Moz, who currently manages production at Vixen Media Group, recently stated he has been contacted to join Yeezy Porn.

“I’ve been having discussions with Ye,” Moz shared. “About a potential collab between Yeezy brand and my team at Vixen Media Group. While it’s too early to give any details I’m excited about where Ye’s vision takes this.”

