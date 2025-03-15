kanye-west-spotted-with-bianca-censori-lookalike-amid-divorce-rumors

Kanye West was spotted in LA on Thursday, March 13th, with a mysterious Bianca Censori doppelgänger—because apparently, one wasn’t enough.

The 47-year-old rapper, whose marriage to 30-year-old Censori has been surrounded by divorce rumors, appeared unfazed by the speculation. He was seen chatting with his glamorous companion while holding auditions for his revived Sunday Service in Los Angeles on Thursday, per The Daily Mail.

Unlike Censori’s daring outfits, the lookalike opted for the undercover agent look with a black high-neck top and leggings. Her jet-black hair was styled in a polished bun, complemented by a pair of chic black-rimmed glasses.

West revealed that children as young as five are eligible to audition for the choir. The rapper originally founded Sunday Service in 2019.

“Sunday service the next frontier is recruiting male choir members,” Ye wrote in the announcement, per The Mail. “Those selected are required to shave their heads. Shaved heads are not required to audition.”

“The audition location is in Los Angeles and will be given upon RSVP. Open auditions will be held on Thursday, March 13, at 4 PM. Auditions are open to ages five and up,” the “Jesus Walks” rapper continued.

“Call 424-547-2394 now to secure your audition spot,” he added.

In the Past, Kanye West Did Sunday Sermon Every Week

According to The Daily Mail, Sunday Service was granted federal income tax exemption as a 501(c)(3) organization, classified under categories like religious, educational, charitable, or scientific activities.

However, Sunday Service reportedly lost its charity status last year.

West, who is currently battling lawsuits from former employees and faced widespread backlash after being dropped by several major brands over his anti-Semitic remarks, has now encountered another setback. The IRS revoked the tax-exempt status of his gospel group on May 15, following a three-year failure to file tax returns.

The organization reportedly lost its status due to failure to file a Form 990-series return or notice for three consecutive years. When the veteran rapper first launched Sunday Service, the gospel choir performed alongside him every weekend.

Of course, Ye hanging with his Censori lookalike follows him and his bride’s now infamous Grammy stunt last month. On the red carpet, Censori stunned in an ultra-sheer mini dress that fully revealed her nude figure underneath. Reportedly, the duo didn’t bother to stay for the ceremony following the stunt.