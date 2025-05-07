Kanye West Slams Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Over Custody Agreement, Declares He’s ‘Talking to Lawyers’

Continuing to air out his grievances publicly, Kanye West slammed his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, over their custody agreement.

In a video shared by Hollywood Unlock, West wears a black mask and complains about not seeing his children.

The former couple shares four children: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

“[DJ} Akademiks put that battery in my back, bro,” he stated. “‘Cause I was in the airport by myself… I’mma go get these kids, man!”

He then declared, “F– all these f– n—. Imma go get these kids, bro. I’m talking to the lawyers – it gets to the point where I don’t lose my f–in’ mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids.”

Kanye West Previously Accused Kim Kardashian Of Restricting His Parenting Abilities

This isn’t the first time West has verbally attacked his ex over their custody situaiton. In March 2025, the “Heartless” hitmaker accused Kardashian and the “Kardashian mob” of restricting his parenting abilities.

“I DON’T WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS,” he stated. “I NEED TO RAISE THEM.”

West then wrote, “I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO TEHIR FRIENDS AND WHOS HOUSE THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME.”

“ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDAHSIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA,” he also wrote. “TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE.”

Last month, West claimed that Kardashian had “taken” their children from him, bringing former friend and collaborator Jay-Z into the discussion.

“Why is the celebrity world,” he wrote. “Jay Z Beyoncé Kendrick Rihana [sic] [A$AP] Rocky included Trump Elon. Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time? Yall wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood. But I don’t get to be a dad.”

The rapper then followed up with, “I HAVE TO SUPPRESS THE FACT THAT MY KIDS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME AND EVERYONE JUST WATCHES.”