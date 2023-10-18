Kanye West Says That Car Crash Gave Him Autism, Calls Twitter ‘Struggling’ In Texts To Elon Musk

According to Kanye West, car crashes cause autism…

In a text message to Elon Musk, 46-year-old rapper Kanye West claimed that he has “developed autism.”

Apparently, West asked his friend and influencer, Ian Connor, to post screenshots on Instagram showcasing his alleged messages to the Tesla co-founder. In these messages, the Yeezy fashion designer also emphasized that he does not have bipolar disorder.

“When are we going to speak You owe me nothing,” said one of the texts that was posted on Wednesday.

“You never have to speak to me again But if we do speak The nature of the relationship has to change I’m not bipolar I have signs of autism from my [2002] car accident,” West said.

This is in reference to his famous car crash that inspired West’s hit song “Through the Wire” in which he rapped with his jaw wired shut.

West first revealed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018 but years later claimed during a Twitter tirade that he was “mentally misdiagnosed.”

In 2022, the 24-time Grammy Award winner, posted a tweet saying: “So I will say this again I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity,”

Also in the new texts, West mentioned that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is allegedly keeping him from seeing his children. In a message to Musk, West said, “can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me.”

The “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper ended the messages by blasting Musk, 52, for describing him as a “friend” so that West could bring his “audience to your struggling platform,” referring to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Connor, who is a also a stylist, shared a text of West telling him to get the screenshots “out to the public.”

Following a series of antisemitic rants, including one directed at rapper Diddy, West had to bring Connor after getting banned from the platform.

“Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me,” West responded to the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper.

West’s sudden return to social media remains a mystery, especially with his recent whirlwind romance with wife Bianca Censori in Europe. The two have been causing quite the scene in risque photos that have circulated the internet.

Backgrid

In a recent story, sources revealed that West controls Censori’s diet, the way she dresses, and more.

In another story, Censori even admits that she “wasn’t a huge fan” of West’s music before she married him.

There’s no denying something’s amiss with the rapper, and it’s disheartening that he can’t be with his kids. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for Kanye West’s mental well-being.