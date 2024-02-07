kanye-west-rocks-spooky-hockey-mask-during-music-video-shoot

Multi-platinum rapper Kanye West has entered album mode. As fans await the release of his latest album, “Vultures” they have watched closely to see what the rapper will do next.

During a video shoot last weekend, the “Graduation” artist was seen wearing an interesting mask. The accessory combined the faces of Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers – two of the most noted fictional serial killers.

Could this just be the latest accessory to Kanye’s wardrobe or is it a message with a deeper meaning?

Kanye West Wears Two Halloween Masks While Shooting Music Video | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/uTHkMpiTil — TMZ (@TMZ) February 4, 2024

TMZ Reporter Recalls Altercation With Kanye West

Kanye recently went viral for his latest spat with reporters. TMZ reporter Melanie Miller asked Kanye about the “free will” of his wife Bianca Censori. After hearing the question West went on a tirade and snatched Miller’s phone, refusing to give it back during the heated exchange.

The TMZ reporter recently broke her silence about the incident.

“I was alarmed. I was like, ‘Whoa, I didn’t see that one coming.’ Because I’ve interviewed him before and he never talks to me. So I’m thinking, ‘I’ll just see if he’ll talk to me,” Miller said.

“It’s been very well talked about that… He won’t let Bianca [Censori] have an Instagram because he’s trying to protect her. So I’m saying, this is an easy opportunity for you to be like, ‘Of course I’m not controlling her.’ That’s all that I had going into it.”

Miller Calls Out Kanye’s ‘Disrespect’

Fans have noted a peculiar chemistry between Kanye and Censori. Last month, Page Six reported that the Grammy winner doesn’t allow his wife to have social media. The rapper has also posted photos of his wife wearing revealing clothes. Nearly naked.

Amid the rumors Kanye is controlling Censori, Miller says fans deserve answers. She also believes he has a “disrespect for women.”

“With everything that he’s done, people deserve answers to this kind of stuff,” she added.

“If [Bianca’s] okay with it, that’s fine. If she’s posting those photos of her and her essentially naked body on her own Instagram because she wants to, because she wants to put that out there—fine. But he’s doing it. … He has such disrespect for women.”