Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at Diddy Trial

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial on Friday morning, showing support for his fellow rapper and music mogul.

The 48-year-old arrived at the Manhattan federal courthouse at around 11:10 a.m., accompanied by one of Combs’ sons, drawing screams and questions from onlookers, according to The New York Post.

In a TikTok video, West, now apparently known as “Ye Ye,” was asked by a reporter if he was there to support fellow rapper Combs. In response, he gave a slow nod.

He did not answer questions about whether he has been following the trial or if he plans to testify for Diddy. His unexpected appearance lasted about 50 minutes before he left, after reporters realized he was watching the testimony from an overflow room on the 23rd floor, according to The Post.

The “Jesus Walks” hitmaker wore a white denim jacket, matching pants, and black-framed sunglasses during his brief appearance at the courthouse.

The Internet Reacts to Kanye West’s Diddy Trial Appearance: ‘Turned Into a Reality Show’

He left with Combs’ son, Christian Combs, and security guards, avoiding questions as he got into a black Mercedes that drove off into Lower Manhattan traffic. West’s wife, Bianca Censori, was not present or seen at the courthouse.

Meanwhile, the TikTok post of Ye’s appearance at the Diddy trial is filled with a mixed range of comments.

“He’s all in white thinking it’s an all white party… just kidding. I’m glad he’s there,” one onlooker wrote. “This case turned into a reality show. We got special guests pulling up,’ another TikTok user bemoaned.

Meanwhile, others seemed to think Ye/Ye Ye was looking nice and healthy.

“He looks good. Better than he has. He is going to make all this a circus!” one comment read. “Ye looks better and clean,” another onlooker agreed. “He looks good,” yet another comment read.

Meanwhile, Diddy, 55, has denied charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. If found guilty, he could face a life sentence in prison.