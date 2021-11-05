Kanye West Is Back On Instagram, But Will It Last?

Kanye West is back on Instagram! West is seemingly coming back out into the world now by updating his IG with some interesting posts over the last couple of months. The rapper has a history of dipping in and out of social media, but for now, let’s all rejoice that’s he’s back

New Half-Shaved Haircut

One Instagram post shows that West has a new haircut to go with his new name. The rapper, who legally changed his name to “Ye”, received some mixed reviews when he shared a picture of the partially shaved hairstyle on Oct. 18.

He faced away from the camera to show off the unique fade while wearing a silver chain with his son Saint’s name spelled out in Gothic lettering. West simply captioned the photo “Y”.

Followers shared their thoughts on the rapper’s patchy look, with some suspecting his children were to blame.

“Kanye let his kids cut his hair again,” one commented on Instagram. While some are predicting this cut to be the next trend. “Watch people start cutting their hair like this now…” another comment said.

Drink Champs Podcast Episode

Another recent Instagram post was shared by West yesterday. The post is a trailer of the “Drink Champs” podcast with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that he guest-starred in. He captioned the post, “Go Time !!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥” .

Many comments from fans showed their excitement for a new rare interview with West. “This ‘bout to be legendary!!!” one said.

The podcast episode with West did not disappoint. West spoke about his wife Kim Kardashian in the episode. He responded to Kim Kardashian’s “Saturday Night Live Monologue” when she said:

“When I divorced [West], you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there’s one thing that I always strive to be, it’s genuine.”

In response, West told Drink Champs, “SNL making my wife say, ‘I divorced him,’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers. We’re not even divorced…That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

The rapper also commented on his beef with Drake. West said he’d be open to appearing in a Verzuz battle with Drake, and that he’d beat the Canadian rapper. He then compared his feud with Drake to Mike Tyson’s fight with Evander Holyfield. “I bit his ear,” Ye said, aligning himself with Tyson.

West is definitely stirring the pot with him now making an appearance on social media. Who knows how long he’ll continue to be this public though, as the rapper has a history of deleting his accounts and recluding, only to reappear later.