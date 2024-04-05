Kanye West ‘Flaunted’ NSFW Photos of Female Friend at Yeezy HQ, Demanded She ‘Wear Lingerie,’ Lawsuit Claims

More details are surfacing regarding a recent lawsuit filed by a former employee of Kanye West in Los Angeles. Trevor Phillips claims in the complaint via Page Six that the music executive-turned-private school creator displayed nude photos of a female acquaintance to employees. Additionally, he allegedly mimicked masturbation in Trevor’s presence during a meeting at Nobu Hotel in Malibu, California.

The former employee, hired by Yeezy to grow cotton for a children’s clothing line and food for a self-sustaining community, claims that upon arriving at the hotel, West was promoting conspiracy theories about the Jewish community and praising Adolf Hitler.

In an attempt to shift the focus of the discussion, Phillips remarked on the attractiveness of Zoë Kravitz, who was on TV at the moment. This allegedly led Kayne West to say, “You look like Zoë Kravitz.”

The veteran rapper added, “Yeah you look like her… But, not like that. You are handsome like in a Lenny Kravitz type of way.” Regardless, Phillips said the moment caused him “discomfort.”

“Just a few moments later while lying flat on the bed and staring up at the ceiling, Kanye began to make slow up and down motions with his hand just above his genitals – as though he was masturbating,” Phillips went on to allege in the lawsuit.

The Lawsuit Alleges Kayne West Showed Off Nude Photos of a Female Friend to Yeezy Employees

Phillips also claims that West later video-called a female friend, to whom the rapper reportedly showed nude photos to Yeezy employees.

“Next time I see you, you better make sure you are wearing the lingerie and the shoes I got you,” Ye allegedly demanded of the unnamed woman. Phillips once again claimed this made him feel “troubled and uncomfortable.”

Thankfully, Phillips claims Nobu’s room service disrupted West’s purported sexual impulse. Phillips stated that he remained at the hotel until 1 a.m. He says he “felt a duty to his schoolchildren, including his younger brother and also daughter who both attended Donda Academy, not only to educate them but also now insulate them.”

Phillips, a black man, claims in the complaint that his ex-supervisor displayed racial discrimination towards black employees but not towards white employees.

He is suing West for discrimination, harassment, and creating a hostile work environment. Seeking damages exceeding $35,000, plus attorneys’ fees, he wants an injunction against the veteran rapper opening any school for under-18s in California. Phillips, fired by West in May 2023, now demands a jury trial.