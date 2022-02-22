Fans React After Kanye West Calls Out Khloe Kardashian Over Photo Of His 4-Year-Old Daughter

Divorce is never easy, especially when there are kids involved. Add celebrity status, and things get even more complicated. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are currently hammering out the details of their divorce settlement, and the rapper is taking aim at everyone — including Khloe Kardashian.

West Slams Khloe For Making Daughter Look ‘Too Grown’

West has previously expressed his displeasure with Kim for letting daughter Chicago experiment with make-up. In a since-deleted post, West reposted pictures of Chicago that Khloe had posted to her stories.

“These pics are too grown looking for my little girl,” he captioned the post. While some have criticized West for dragging his family’s private life into the spotlight, many fans agree with West in this case.

A Reddit thread discussing West’s deleted post has some people siding with the rapper and blasting Khloe for using a filter on the photos. “Khloe is a weirdo for putting a makeup filter on a 4 yo,” one Reddit user wrote. “i know her self steem [sic] is in the Mariana trench but why not just edit her side and leave Chi’s face alone? What a way to continue the circle of never being pretty enough.”

Another commented, “Yeah .. Kanye ain’t wrong here. These pics bother me. A little girl should not be subject to filter use or make-up. Let the damn kid be a kid and enjoy their childhood without starting to chip away at their confidence.”

However, while many are agreeing that West has every right to criticize the pictures, they don’t agree with the way he did it. “Why can’t he call up khloe and discuss this with her?” someone posted. “no one on the internet can help you with your parenting problems. like hello.” Another user questioned why West would want to draw more attention to the photos, writing, ”if he has a big problem with the pictures why repost it?”

West And Kardashian Clash Over Makeup And Social Media

Others are calling the rapper out for his repeated public criticisms of the way Kardashian parents their daughters, and not their sons. Kardashian previously shared that allowing daughter North to wear makeup on special occasions has gotten her “in trouble” with West. He then made a new rule that their daughters were not allowed to wear makeup until they were teenagers.

The rapper has recently called his ex out for allowing North to wear lipstick while making TikToks. In a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, West said he had his cousins talk to Kardashian about his issues, saying, “There’s two things I said, tell her — security not gonna be in between me and my kids, and also tell her, don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok. And don’t have her on TikTok at all if I don’t approve that.”

“And I said it after it was done without me knowing,” he continued. “And then it happened again. So I feel like it’s poking the bear or trying to antagonize me or create this crazy narrative.”

As the details of West and Kardashian’s divorce become more public, many are hoping that the pair figure out a way to peacefully co-parent their children without fighting it out in the tabloids.

