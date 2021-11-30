Kanye West Addresses Divorce From Kim Kardashian, Says He’s Not Letting ‘Hulu Write The Narrative’ Of His Family

Kanye West is still holding out hope that Kim Kardashian will take him back. The two have been embroiled in divorce proceedings for the last few months with Kardashian seen stepping out with SNL star Pete Davidson, but West isn’t giving up yet.

West: ‘I Need To Be Back Home’

The rapper gave a speech about his marriage and family last week. “The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed,” he said to the crowd. “In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason….I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here, I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic, but I’m here to change that narrative.”

Ye had something to say about his family today 🕊💙 pic.twitter.com/7TS9jUVGVJ — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) November 24, 2021

He also slammed E! And Hulu, the networks for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and the family’s new reality show, respectively. “I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family,” he said. “I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family.”

“I have to be next to my children as much as possible,” he continued. “So when I’m out [of] the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation.”

“I’m trying to express this in the most sane way possible, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home,” the rapper said. “If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay, but when God….brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced and see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma of the devil that’s used to capitalize and keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store.”

Kim Is Moving On With Pete

Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year, after six years of marriage and four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. This isn’t the first time West has spoken publicly about his desire to get back together with the reality star.

In an appearance on Drink Champs, the rapper said, “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off….and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced.” He added, “They ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

Kardashian has officially moved on, though, spending lots of time with Davidson. “The past few years of Kim’s life have been super intense a lot of the time, so this is a real positive transition for her,” a source told Us. “She’s learning to move past day-to-day stresses and focus on the fun and sexy things.”

