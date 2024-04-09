Kanye West Accuser Has Child in Donda Academy Despite Claiming Rapper Wanted to ‘Lock Kids in Cages’

Rap superstar Kanye West is back in the headlines again. And per the usual, it is not for good reason. If you’re late to the party, West was recently accused of child abuse by one of his former employees, Trevor Phillips.

However, despite accusing his former boss of child abuse, Phillips’ daughter has remained enrolled in West’s school, Donda Academy. She also sings in the school choir, according to Page Six.

“Former Yeezy employee Trevor Phillips, who accused Kanye West of child abuse in a new lawsuit, still allows his daughter to participate in Donda Academy’s choir, Page Six has exclusively learned,” they said.

Phillips Made ‘No Attempt’ To Pull Daughter From School

The lawsuit alleges that West would often use anti-Semitic verbiage at Donda Academy, which sounds on-brand for him. The suit also alleged that West wanted to shave students’ heads and build a jail inside of the institution.

But despite all that has been revealed in the suit, Page Six says that Phillips has made “no attempt” to take her out of the academy. Or the music program.

“Multiple sources confirmed to Page Six that Makayla Myles-Phillips is part of the Donda Choir and that her father has allegedly made “no attempts” to remove her from the music program,” they added.

“We’re told the young girl has been a member of the choir since January, and has really thrived both as a singer and in her personal growth.”

Kanye West Goes Scorched Earth on Sierra Canyon

Kanye West was married to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, for eight years. They divorced in 2022. But the superstar couple did have three kids together (North, Saint, and Chicago). So naturally, they have to maintain an amicable relationship.

But Kanye Was anything but amicable with his ex-wife on social media on Thursday. The Graduation rapper showed disdain for, Sierra Canyon, the school Kardashian has chosen for their children to attend.

“Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now. It’s a fake school. For celebrities that are used by ‘the system,” he wrote.

For reference, Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, and Heaven Hart, the daughter of Hollywood superstar, Kevin Hart also attended the institution.