Kamala Harris’ Husband Doug Emhoff Removed From US Holocaust Memorial Museum Board

Kamala Harris’s husband and former Second Gentleman of the United States, Doug Emhoff, revealed that he has been removed from the board of trustees of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

ABC News reported Emhoff’s dismissal was by the Trump Administration. The president and his team can appoint and remove members of the museum’s board of trustees.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the news in a statement to ABC News. “President Trump looks forward to appointing new individuals who will not only continue to honor the memory of those who perished in the Holocaust, but who are also steadfast supporters of the State of Israel.”

The museum’s United States Holocaust Memorial Council consists of 55 members appointed by the president. It also includes members of the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, and the Department of Education.

Emhoff was appointed to the board in January by outgoing President Joe Biden.

Doug Emhoff Issues a Statement About His Dismissal From the US Holocaust Museum Board of Trustees

In a statement to ABC News, Doug Emhoff also spoke out about his dismissal from the US Holocaust Museum’s council.

“Let me be clear,” he stated. “Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized. To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous and it dishonors the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis that this museum was created to preserve.”

Emhoff, who is Jewish, has also spoken extensively about the Holocaust and antisemitism. He previously spoke out in support of Israel. He further supported President Biden’s efforts to broker a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

During the Democratic National Convention in August 2024, Emhoff praised Harris as someone who knows the Jewish community.

“[She] will continue to support us and Israel,” Emhoff then said. “And make sure that just the world is free of hate, including antisemitism.”

The Holocaust Memorial Museum further stated the decision. “At this time of high antisemitism and Holocaust distortion and denial, the Museum is gratified that our visitation is robust and demand for Holocaust education is increasing.”

The museum then added, “We look forward to continuing to advance our vitally important mission as we work with the Trump Administration.”