The Refreshing Reason Kaley Cuoco Is Proud Of Her Plastic Surgery

Kaley Cuoco has become one of the most well-known actresses in Hollywood thanks to her 12-season stint on The Big Bang Theory and the success of her HBO Max show, The Flight Attendant. With such a high level of visibility, it’s not surprising to hear that the 36-year-old star has had some work done to enhance her appearance. But unlike most A-listers, she has no problem admitting the fact that she’s gone under the knife. Here’s a look at Kaley Cuoco’s plastic surgery procedures, as well as the reason why she has no shame in being open about them.

Kaley Cuoco Has Admitted To Getting Plastic Surgery

Kaley Cuoco has been anything but cagey when it comes to talking about her experiences with plastic surgery. In a 2016 interview in Women’s Health magazine (as reported by People), the 8 Simple Rules star revealed that she had undergone a number of cosmetic surgery procedures, including a nose job and a breast augmentation. She also shared that she had gotten fillers and made it clear that she had absolutely no regrets about getting the work done.

“Years ago, I had my nose done. And my boobs — best thing I ever did,” she told the magazine. “Recently, I had a filler in a line in my neck I’ve had since I was 12.”

Eagle-eyed fans will note that Cuoco initially denied getting a nose job in a 2014 Instagram post, though she still stressed that she believed there was nothing wrong with plastic surgery. “For those haters out there who are gonna hate hate hate no matter what, let me inform you that I have not been able to breathe through my nose like a normal human being in years,” she wrote in the caption. “This surgery is changing my life. With that being said, if I DID get a nose job, (which I didn’t) I would be shouting that from the rooftops as well.”

Why She’s Proud Of Her Decision

Cuoco says that while she knows it’s important to love yourself unconditionally, she sees nothing wrong with doing things that boost confidence and improve self-esteem. “As much as you want to love your inner self … I’m sorry, you also want to look good,” she told Women’s Health. “I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing.”

(Jason Merritt/Getty Images for InStyle)

Of course, The Flight Attendant star also stresses the importance of eating right and getting exercise—especially as she gets older. “The bottom line is I’m not 21 anymore, so it used to be so easy and I didn’t have to do as much. But you’re getting a little older and I’ve got to cut things out. It’s important, it’s now part of my day. Working out is part of my day, eating right is part of my day.”

While Cuoco clearly has no problem talking about her looks, she says it took a long time for her to get to a place where she was no longer comparing herself to others and felt she had a handle on how to stay healthy and fit. “It took years for me to figure out what my body needs,” she said in a 2015 interview with Shape magazine. “And that what works for my friends doesn’t necessarily work for me.”