Kacey Musgraves’ Ex-Husband Reveals New Fiancée 5 Years After Their Divorce

Right before his performance at the Grand Ole Opry, Kacey Musgraves’ ex-husband, Ruston Kelly, proposed to Tia Cubelic after just over a year of dating.

The underrated Nashville sweethearts, Ruston Kelly and Tia Cubelic, are to be married. Kelly proposed to his partner right before his performance at the Grand Ole Opry on September 24. He sure must have been confident she’d say yes.

He shared the news on Instagram, on October 15. Although this isn’t exactly news to anyone who watched him perform at the Opry, as he announced it on stage, too. “Right under the picture of Johnny Cash, I had to pop the question,” he joked. He called proposing the “best thing that ever happened” to him

In his announcement, the artist shared 6 photos of the engagement alongside the video of him sharing the news on stage. And honestly, they look like such a cute couple.

Tia Cubelic looks rather pleased with her big engagement ring that sits dutifully on her hand in one picture.

Captioning the series of beautiful photos, Ruston Kelly wrote, “backstage at the [Grand Ole Opry] last month me and my best bud became best buds who are getting MARRIED.”

New Country Couple Met With Rapturous Applause

Fans flooded the comments to share their excitement and joy over the engagement.

“AHHHH!!! Truly could not be happier for the two of you,” one commented. “I said it before and I’ll say it again !! The world stops when you two look at eachother and it’s been one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever witnessed in my entire life. LONG LIVE THE KELLYSSSSS.”

“Love is so back,” another humored.

“Oh man, this is wonderful. Never been so happy for two people I’ve never met,” a third joined in.

“Congrats y’all, ‘me & you’ will have a little extra pizazz to it now,” wrote one more.

Ruston Kelly met Tia Cubelic in July 2024. He used to be married to Kacey Musgraves for a few years before their divorce in 2020. According to Musgraves, their relationship didn’t work out too well, and the pandemic lockdowns didn’t help them out, either.