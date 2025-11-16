Justin Trudeau’s Ex-Wife Speaks out About His New Romance With Katy Perry

Justin Trudeau’s ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, has finally spoken out about the former Canadian prime minister’s new romance with Katy Perry.

While appearing on the Arlene Is Alone podcast, Grégoire shared her reaction by stating that as humans, it’s normal that “stuff affects us.”

“How you react to stuff is your decision. So I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise,” she said. “I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers.”

Grégoire continued by pointing out, “What I do with it is my decision. The woman I want to become through this is my decision. Does that mean I don’t have emotions? That I don’t cry, scream, laugh? No. Especially that I’m a super tender heart, right? But it’s my decision after that, between the emotion and the reaction.”

She then stated that she will allow herself to feel all the emotions that she needs to. I’ll let myself be disappointed by someone, I’ll let myself be angry, be sad. And I know for a fact how important it is, as a mental health advocate, to feel those emotions.”

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry sparked romance rumors after they were spotted kissing on a yacht off the coast of California last month.

The former politician and his ex-wife announced their separation in 2023.

The Former Politician’s Ex Previously Posted a Cryptic Message After the News Broke About the Romance

Grégoire’s remarks come a little over a month after she seemingly responded to the new romance in a post on Instagram.

“People, places, moments – they’re all meant to be lived, not possessed,” she wrote in the post. “The beauty is in the being there: In the shared laugh, the quiet glance, the heartbeat of a place before it changes.”

Grégoire further wrote, “Connection isn’t something we hold – it’s something we feel while it’s there. That’s the real magic: presence.”

The post also featured a video in which Grégoire stated, “To hold on feels safer than to let go. But love was never about possession. It was always about presence. The present moment. When we release what we cannot keep, we make space for the truth of connection, intimacy, the memory, for the lesson.”

She also said, “Grief also lives there. I’ve lost my father in the last year, I feel like with grief also comes grace.”

“Maybe love’s deepest teaching is this,” Grégoire added. “To stand open hearted in the face of impermanence. To honor what has been and to trust that letting go is also a form of keeping inside us where no loss can erase it in a way.”







