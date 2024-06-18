Justin Timberlake’s Mug Shot Released By Sag Harbor Police Department

Justin Timberlake was arrested on Monday night for DWI. He was held overnight and released on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, Timberlake’s mugshot was released by the Sag Harbor Police Department. It quickly went viral as soon as it hit the internet…

Justin Timberlake's mugshot and press release from the Sag Harbor Police Dept. @scrippsnews pic.twitter.com/5AbMIDQwUG — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) June 18, 2024

Justin Timberlake’s Mug Shot Released, Police Release Statement

Along with Timberlake’s mugshot, the Sag Harbor Police Department also released a statement on his arrest. The statement helped provide some context on what went down during Timberlake’s traffic stop and eventual arrest.

“On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was

observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street,” the statement began. He failed to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failed to maintain his lane of travel. A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department. Upon investigation, it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

“Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance.”

Justin Timberlake Arrested for DWI in New York, Due in Court on Tuesday

Timberlake has also been under fire in the court of public opinion. Both his latest tour and album have flopped – for a few different reasons.

One source believes Timberlake waited too long between albums to release new music. Britney Spears’ memoir – which talks a lot about Spears’ relationship with Timberlake – also painted him in a bad light.

Timberlake’s last album, Everything I Thought It Was, debuted at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100. It fell off the Billboard Hot 200 just one month later. Timberlake is also struggling to sell out arenas. There are plenty of tickets for his concerts still available on sites like Ticketmaster, to say the least.

“A six-year break from your mid-thirties to your early forties is a really long time [for an artist],” music journalist Touré of TheGrio said to NewsNation. “Most of [Timberlake’s] fans have aged out of caring about him. It’s like the old saying goes, ‘”You don’t retire – the audience retires you.'”