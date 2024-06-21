Justin Timberlake’s DWI Court Date Clashes With Upcoming Tour Schedule

Music superstar Justin Timberlake has found himself in hot water. The “Cry Me a River” artist was arrested for driving under the influence in Long Island, New York.

According to NBC News, Timberlake ran through a stop sign before being stopped by the authorities.

Justin Timberlake Facing Scheduling Conflict

Being in legal trouble was enough of a worry for Timberlake. But now it is causing a scheduling conflict amid his world tour. His court date is the same day his Forget Tomorrow tour hits Poland.

“Justin Timberlake will be in Europe during the scheduled court date related to his recent arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated,” PEOPLE writes.

“After the Grammy winner, 43, was pulled over and arrested on Long Island, New York, after leaving The American Hotel in Sag Harbor on June 18, his case is set to be addressed in court on July 26 — the same date as his Forget Tomorrow World Tour stop at the Tauron Arena in Kraków, Poland.”

PEOPLE also notes that the tour date is virtual so it should not cause too much of a hiccup for Timberlake as it stands.

Jessica Biel Unhappy With Husband

But scheduling is not the only conflict that Justin is dealing with following his DUI arrest. He is also dealing with the backlash of his actions at home. Timberlake is married to actress Jessica Biel and they share two kids. One source told US Weekly that Jessica is “extremely upset” with Justin.

“Jessica is extremely upset. She was shocked to hear the news and had no idea as she was working. She was really worried about him,” the source said.

The insider also notes that Biel always gives Justin the “benefit of the doubt.

Justin appeared to be pretty intoxicated on the night of his arrest. That is clear just based on his mugshot. But another source told the publication that Justin had not been drinking much on the night in question. Which is why many of the friends he was with that night were shocked by his arrest.