justin-timberlake-walks-to-golf-lessons-following-dwi-arrest

Justin Timberlake was seen driving just over a week after being arrested for DWI while in the Hamptons. Fortunately, the driving did not include getting behind the wheel.

Snapshots from Page Six show the popstar on his way to golf lessons in New York City on Thursday. Sources within his camp reveal JT avoided driving himself to the facility in lower Manhattan. He walked six blocks from his apartment.

Justin Timberlake walks to golf lessons in NYC after Hamptons DWI arrest https://t.co/W17tjxIqC5 pic.twitter.com/kUzwefq9jd — Page Six (@PageSix) June 27, 2024

Justin Timberlake Golfs Amid DWI Drama

Timberlake recently performed back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden. So the “Mirrors” crooner decided to get a few strokes in before heading to Boston.

Timberlake was charged with three traffic violations on June 18, including one count of driving while intoxicated. Details about the arrest illustrate Timberlake’s “bloodshot” eyes. Alleging he refused to take a breathalyzer test and claimed to have had “one martini.”

Attorney Edward Burke Jr previously expressed his eagerness to “vigorously defend” his famous client. The attorney said he would have “a lot to say at the appropriate time.”

Timberlake Shows Appreciation Amid Legal Troubles

Timberlake paused between songs during his June 22 show at Chicago’s United Center to speak with the audience about their support.

“This [tour] is just something that keeps watching over me, more so on this tour than any other,” said the Grammy winner on stage. “And that’s that mostly all of us here in this room tonight, in this arena tonight, have grown up together.

“You have been such a big and beautiful part of my life and sometimes I can’t find the words to show my gratitude that you guys just keep riding with me and riding with me.”

JT ended with, “And from the bottom of my heart, I want you to know that until I’m somewhere off this earth, I will never forget each of you. You made my life so special. And tonight in Chicago, you have made us feel loved.”