Justin Timberlake Sells Tennessee Property for $2M Less Than Asking Price Amid DWI Drama

Music superstar Justin Timberlake found himself in hot water last week. The “Cry Me a River” artist was arrested for driving under the influence in Long Island, New York. According to NBC News, Timberlake ran through a stop sign before being stopped by the authorities.

Amid his DUI case, the former NSYNC* lead is selling one of his properties. That being the 127-acre piece of land that he owns in Tennessee. The asking price is approximately $2 million less than the market value, according to The U.S. Sun.

Justin Timberlake Sells Property With Significant Markdown

“The popstar sold off the undeveloped estate for $8 million in May after dropping the price down from the original $10 million asking price, records seen by The U.S. Sun show,” the outlet writes.

“He purchased the 127-acre site for $4 million in a picturesque village outside of Nashville for $4 million in 2015 – and listed the property for $10 million this past August.”

The outlet also notes that the steep drop comes at an interesting time. Justin has been struggling to sell tickets for his “Forget Tomorrow,” world tour.

“It came as Justin struggled to sell off the last tickets for his global tour,” The Sun added. “Ticket sales for the world tour have been sluggish, with thousands of tickets still available for his next four dates in Chicago and New York.”

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Selling Home For Bargain

Timberlake isn’t the only celeb taking hits on the real estate market. Reality star Kylie Jenner shares her only child, Stormi, with Multi-Platinum rapper Travis Scott. Although the couple share the child, they are no longer a couple. The two called it splits (again) in 2023. Because the two are now separated, they are unloading their luxury Beverley Hills home, according to TMZ.

“Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are once again trying to unload their Beverly Hills palace — and this time, they’ve slashed the price big time … which might tickle somebody’s fancy,” TMZ wrote.

“The ex-couple’s first property together — which they purchased in 2018 for a steal at $13.4 million — is back on the market anew … only now, they’re listing it for just under $18 million. The exact price is $17,995,000 … for anyone who’s a stickler the specifics.”

Even though the ex-couple got the home for a steal when they purchased it, they tried to turn a pretty profit on the property. They tried to sell it in 2022 for $21.9 million. But with a price tag so astronomically high they had no offers on the home. They dropped the price last year and now are doubling down on the markdown.