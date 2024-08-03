justin-timberlake-loses-drivers-license-following-dwi-plea

Singer and former teen idol Justin Timberlake has had his driving privileges revoked following a court hearing concerning his recent DWI case. The 43-year-old singer and actor made a remote appearance via Zoom from Antwerp, Belgium, where he is currently on his “Forget Tomorrow” world concert tour.

During the hearing on Friday, August 2, Timberlake pleaded not guilty to charges of driving while intoxicated. Presiding over the proceedings was Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace, who ultimately opted to suspend Timberlake’s driving license in New York until his next court appearance on August 9, according to In Touch.

The case originates from an incident on June 17. The “Prince of Pop” was stopped by Sag Harbor police after leaving a dinner with friends at the American Hotel. The criminal complaint states that the singer’s 2025 BMW was seen running a stop sign and not maintaining proper lane discipline on the roadway.

The arresting officer observed multiple signs of intoxication. These included “bloodshot and glassy” eyes, a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath, “slowed speech,” and an unsteady gait. The report indicates that Timberlake “performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.” He ultimately declined to take a chemical test.

Timberlake’s Attorney Faced Criticism From the Judge During the DWI Hearing

During Friday’s hearing, Timberlake appeared solemn in a black shirt as he awaited the verdict on his driving privileges. His attorney, Edward Burke Jr., faced criticism from Judge Irace for remarks made after the previous court session on July 26. The judge admonished Burke, suggesting that his comments seemed like “an attempt to poison the case before it even begins.” They cautioned that a gag order could be imposed if such conduct persisted.

Burke had previously claimed that Timberlake was not intoxicated at the time of his arrest. He insisted that his client should not have been taken into custody. “The police made a number of very significant errors in this case,” Burke claimed. He then confidently declared that “the criminal charge will be dismissed.”

Meanwhile, when asked about the judge’s threat of a gag order, Burke stood firm.

“I don’t see that happening,” Burke declared. “We all have jobs to do. We’re obligated to zealously defend our client.”

The recent arrest has overshadowed Timberlake’s ongoing world tour. Although he did not directly reference the incident, Timberlake offered a heartfelt message to his Chicago audience on June 21. He recognized the challenging week he had endured.

“I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back,” he admitted to fans at the time.