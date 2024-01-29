Justin Timberlake Has ‘Never Felt Better’ Despite Continued Backlash From Britney Spears Fans

Pop music icon Justin Timberlake has been the victim of bad publicity recently. It came in the wake of fellow pop music star, Britney Spears releasing her memoir. In Spears’ memoir “The Woman in Me,” she revealed negative details of their relationship in the early 2000s.

More specifically she alleged that the “Cry Me a River,” singer coerced her into having an abortion while they were together. The memoir also alleges that the former star of NSYNC cheated on Spear several times throughout their relationship. After her revelation, Spears’ fan base aimed Timberlake. But a report from the New York Post’s Page Six notes that Timberlake is unbothered by the backlash.

“He’s very happy to be performing again and working on new music. He’s all about having a good time right now,” One source said to Page Six

Justin Timberlake Preparing for Press Run Tour

Timberlake is getting ready to release his sixth studio album titled “Everything I Thought It Was,” later this year. In preparation for the album’s release, he has scheduled a press run tour which includes stops at the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live.

Another source told Page Six that the pop star is perhaps in the best space of his career. They noted that he is feeling “reinvigorated” as he prepares for the album release.

“[Justin is] feeling reinvigorated and is doing what he loves, making the music he loves to create. He’s never felt better,” another source added.

“[Justin is] healthy, rehearsing, and getting in shape. He’s excited and in a celebratory mood.”

Spears Banned From Popular Los Angeles Hotel

Spears has been making waves in the headlines again, and not for good reason. Last week, several sources confirmed to the U.S. Sun the singer was banned from a Four Seasons hotel in Los Angeles. The reason? She was seen topless several times.

“Britney has been going to the Four Seasons in Westlake Village for years, but she’s been causing a headache for staff recently,” one source told The Sun.

“Some guests have complained about her going topless by the pool and making them feel uncomfortable, and her behavior is often bizarre and annoying.”