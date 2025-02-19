Blake Lively Accuses Justin Baldoni of Defamation in Latest Legal Filing

Adding to her legal battle against Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively accused her It Ends With Us co-star of defamation in her latest filing.

According to People, an amended complaint against Baldoni, Lively’s legal team alleged the addition is “based on the repeated false statements the defendants have made about Ms. Lively since she filed her original complaint, and adds Jed Wallace and his company as defendants.”

Wallace is currently suing Lively. He previously denied being part of any smear campaign against her.

Lively’s lawyers also further stated in the amended complaint that Baldoni and the other defendants’ “false narrative crumbles under the indisputable truth” that the actress was “not alone in complaining about Mr. Baloni and raised her concerns contemporaneously as they arose in 2023, not in connection with some imagined power play for control of the film in 2024.”

Blake Lively kicked off her legal dispute against Justin Baldoni in December 2024. She had accused him of sexual harassment and emotional distress. Baldoni responded by suing Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Sloane, accusing all three of defamation. He also launched a website showing text message/email exchanges between him and Lively.

Baldoni is also pursuing legal action against The New York Times for publishing Lively’s claims.

Blake Lively’s Amended Filing Includes Witness Accounts of Justin Baldoni’s Harassment

A spokesperson for Lively further stated that the amended complaint “details the corroboration that backs up Blake’s original sexual harassment and retaliation concerns.” This includes other women who alleged Baldoni made them uncomfortable while on set.

The spokesperson also said the amended complaint shows that “other women confided in Blake about their discomfort and fear of coming forward and their concern about the current public vitriol.”

The amended complaint was submitted after Lively’s legal team filed subpoenas to obtain Baldoni’s phone records.

Lively’s attorneys, Esra Hudson and Michael Gottlieb, shared details about the subpoenas in a statement. “Ms. Lively has initiated discovery that will expose the people, tactics, and methods that have worked to ‘destroy’ and ‘bury’ her reputation and family over the past year.”

Baldoni’s lawyers responded to the subpoenas by arguing they were wide-ranging. They also referred to them as a “massive fishing expedition” that shows her attorneys “are desperately seeking any factual basis for their provably false claims. They will find none.”

During the pre-trial hearing earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman warned both parties not to litigate their lawsuits through the media.