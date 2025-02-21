Justin Baldoni’s Attorney Calls Blake Lively’s Amended Complaint ‘Underwhelming’

Not letting the amended complaint by Blake Lively and her legal team get to him, Justin Baldoni’s attorney seemingly dismissed the actress’ latest legal action.

In the updated version of her December 2024 lawsuit against Baldoni, Lively claimed that two other It Ends With Us actors agreed to testify against the actor/director about his on-set behavior.

However, Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, responded to the amended complaint by calling it “underwhelming” and lacking “actual evidence.”

“Her underwhelming amended complaint is filled with unsubstantial hearsay of unnamed persons,” Freedman stated, per People. Who are clearly no longer willing to come forward or publicly support her claims.”

He also pointed out that his clients “have been transparent in providing receipts, real-time documents and video showing a completely different story than what has been manipulated and cherry-picked to the media.”

“Since documents do not lie and people do, the upcoming depositions of those who initially supported Ms. Lively’s false claims and those who are witnesses to her own behavior will be enlightening,” Freedman noted. “What is truly uncomfortable here is Ms. Lively’s lack of actual evidence.”

Blake Lively First Reported Her Concerns About Justin Baldoni in May 2023

Blake Lively’s amended complaint also revealed that the actress first “reported her concerns regarding unwelcome and inappropriate behavior” by Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios co-chief, Jamey Heath, to a Sony executive on May 26, 2023.

The amended filing also alleged that another female cast member reported similar behavior concerns to the same Sony executive. Baldoni allegedly acknowledged the complaint in writing on June 1, 2023.

The second cast member also “confided to Ms. Lively that she too felt uncomfortable on set.”

Lively’s team further stated they chose not to name certain witnesses. This was to “protect innocent bystanders rather than exposing them to further harm.”

The team is also protecting the witnesses amid the “dangerous climate of threats, harassment, and intimidation” surrounding the case.

The witnesses have given Lively “permission to share the substance of their communications.” They also agreed that “they will testify and produce responsive documents in the discovery process.”

The legal battle is set to trial in civil court on Mar. 9.