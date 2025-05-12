justin-baldoni-resurfaces-on-social-media-amid-blake-lively-legal-battle

Months after he went dark on social media amid the Blake Lively legal battle, Justin Baldoni resurfaces with a touching Mother’s Day tribute.

In his latest post on Instagram, Baldoni shared a photo of his wife, children, and mother. “My mom gave us faith,” he wrote. “My wife is the definition of it. Our children are growing up in the fortress of that love. Happy Mother’s Day to all.”

Justin Baldoni last posted on Instagram days before Blake Lively filed a lawsuit claiming he had sexually harassed her on the set of their film It Ends With Us. After the movie’s release, she accused the actor/director of being part of a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni filed a countersuit against Lively, as well as her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Sloane, for $400 million.

Justin Baldoni Continues His Legal Battle Against Blake Lively By Serving Taylor Swift a Subpoena

Most recently, Baldoni’s legal team served Lively’s longtime friend, Taylor Swift, with a subpoena. He claimed that Lively used her friendship with the pop star to secure her more creative control over the film.

“This maneuver felt less like a professional request and more like extortion,” Baldoni stated, pointing out that Lively had implied she might change her mind about contacting Swift to use her single “My Tears Ricochet” in the movie. “Holding the film’s marketing efforts hostage to gain creative control.”

Baldoni also accused Lively of pressuring him to allow her to rewrite the film’s rooftop scene. He unexpectedly met with her, Reynolds, and their “megacelebrity friend” in a production discussion. He shared his thoughts in a text message exchange afterwards.

“I was also working on the rooftop scene today. I really love what you did,” Baldoni then wrote to Lively. “And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor.”

Taylor Swift’s rep issued a statement about the subpoena. “She was not involved in any casting or creative decisions,” the rep claimed. “She did not score the film; she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film.”

The rep further claimed that Swift “did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release.” At the time, she was “traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024” for her iconic Eras Tour.



