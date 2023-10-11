‘Just Exhausted’: Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She And Will Smith Have Been Separated For 7 Years

Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about her marriage to actor Will Smith in a candid interview with Today‘s Hoda Kotb. In the interview, she revealed that she and Will separated in 2016 and have been living separately despite maintaining the appearance of a united front since their marriage in 1997.

Pinkett Smith, known for her roles in films like The Matrix Reloaded and Girls Trip, spoke openly about the reasons behind their separation. She explained, “Why it fractured? That’s a lot of things, and I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Hoda Kotb pressed Pinkett Smith on why they kept their separation a secret for so long. Pinkett Smith acknowledged that they weren’t ready to make it public, still trying to figure out how to present themselves as a couple. “We hadn’t figured that out,” she admitted.

During the interview, Pinkett Smith revealed that she had considered a legal divorce but ultimately couldn’t go through with it. She explained, “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Will Smith, who was not present during the interview, has yet to comment on this revelation through his representatives.

The disclosure of their separation adds another layer of complexity to the high-profile moments from their marriage, including the incident at the 2022 Oscars when Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage after a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, a result of her alopecia. Pinkett Smith just recently opened up about the incident.

In 2020, Jada Pinkett Smith made headlines when she revealed on her show, Red Table Talk, that she had an “entanglement” with musician August Alsina, long before publicly announcing her separation from Will Smith.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith share two children, actor Jaden Smith and musician Willow Smith. Their public revelations about their marriage offer insight into the challenges they’ve faced as a couple while also reflecting their commitment to working through their issues. Their story serves as a reminder that even the most high-profile marriages are not without their complexities and struggles.