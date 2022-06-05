June 6-11 Horoscope: Ready Or Not, Here’s Some Tough Love

Surprise! Just when you thought you were out of the retrograde woods, faraway Saturn started to reverse its orbit. The ringed planet governs challenge and discipline. When it goes retrograde, all of that tough love turns inward.

Beware of jumping ship too early. Now is not the time to drop a project or relationship because it’s difficult. This formative period is for learning, not leaving. Will confronting your inner demons be easy? No.

Is it important? You bet it is. What will your sign meet this week?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

Your passion for success is both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, you seem to have boundless energy reserves. You power through challenges and constantly race toward the finish line. But on the other hand, it can be difficult for you to know when to call it quits.

Unfortunately, people rarely remember silent intentions. Instead, they remember actions, words, and the company we keep. Don’t lose sight of the bigger picture. Is every accomplishment worth making? Or are some things better left undone?

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

People often mistake your homebody tendencies for laziness. In reality, this couldn’t be further from the truth. When you put your mind to something, nothing can stop you. Your headstrong nature makes you an incredibly dedicated worker. The urge for productivity might not always strike, but when it does, it strikes hot.

Of course, this burst of energy also brings about change—not your strong suit. You would benefit from being around family and close friends during this time. With their help, you can stay focused on the progress, not the change.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

As the official shapeshifter of the Zodiac, you never like to admit when you’re struggling to adapt. Rather than addressing problems as they arise, you shift your gaze. If it isn’t in your immediate view, then surely, it can’t be that big of an issue. Right?

Wrong. Weeds in one part of the garden will always spread to another. These unresolved issues will inevitably start seeping into other parts of your life. The only way to avoid them is to dig them out at the root.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

When you encounter a setback, you have one of two options: wallow or work. The former is certainly the easier option, but it’s also the least productive. High-emotion moments are formative ones. They can either fortify you for the next challenge or disintegrate your foundation.

Which will you choose? Look to your intuition for guidance. There’s nothing wrong with acknowledging that something bad happened. But only you can decide which direction your next step will be.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

Despite the bad reputation your egocentric perspective gets, it does have some benefits. Honest self-analysis can be one of the most valuable tools you have. But using that tool requires you to switch roles from actor to audience. Do your actions meet the standards to which you hold others?

Strip away the pomp and frills of self-explanation. You are both the judge and the jury—honesty is the only option you have. What information will this introspection produce? Are you prepared for what you might find?

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

If given the choice between using your heart or your head, you almost always choose the latter. You prefer to approach things pragmatically, not emotionally. And while this has often worked in your favor, it’s worked against you just as much.

If you find a way to combine your feelings and logic, you’ll be at an even greater advantage. Of course, this will be a challenge for you. Emotions inevitably make things sloppy. You won’t be able to reason the mess away; you’ll just have to clean it up.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

Despite your best intentions, you have a hard time advocating for yourself. This often manifests as unhealthy, codependent relationship dynamics. You’re so used to tolerating the bare minimum that you feel as though it’s all you deserve. But a new bond has come along to change that.

Learning to feel comfortable in a healthy relationship can be strange after being in so many unhealthy ones. Whether platonic or romantic, there is an adjustment period. Be patient with them, and most importantly, with yourself.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

Despite your cool exterior, you are incredibly motivated and ambitious. You prefer to keep your cards close to the chest. And instead of making great leaps and bounds, you opt for slow, steady progress. Generally speaking, this method tends to work better for your diligent, steadfast personality.

However, incremental change does have one caveat. You must take a step back and assess your progress. If you don’t, then you’re liable to veer off course because of one minor misstep 20 steps ago. Pause, reflect, then keep going.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

You are a doer. Thus, you don’t like to admit it when you’re standing in your own way. However, ignoring that fact doesn’t make it less of a reality. You’re only prolonging the issue by placing blame on invisible (read: imaginary) guilty parties.

Admitting fault is a blow to anyone’s ego. And while your ego might try to convince you that all hope is lost, this couldn’t be further from the truth. In actuality, this realization is just what you need to make significant progress forward.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

Do you have a history of being a worrywart? Yes. Does that mean you should ignore every gut feeling you get from now on? Absolutely not. No one can be right about everything all the time—not even you, Capricorn.

But when that internal voice of intuition comes nagging, it’s worth considering what it’s saying. Keep in mind that the messages are more simple than we think. If you can’t understand it, it’s likely because you do understand. You’re just unsatisfied with the answer.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

For someone as big-picture as you are, incremental change can be scary. After all, if that change doesn’t work, then it doesn’t bode well for even greater transformations. However, this is only insecurity talking. Change doesn’t happen overnight or in mile-wide strides.

The stars are waiting for you to come to terms with this fact. They’ve illuminated only a small segment of the path before you for a reason. Take things slow and steady. It might seem scary at first, but you’ll feel more comfortable as you go.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

As the last sign of the Zodiac and ruler of the final 12th House of Undoing, you’re no stranger to endings. Still, you struggle to acclimate to change. You’re prone to nostalgia that turns any situation into a sad one. Indeed, you can find sentimental value in even the most mundane.

You have the power to use this sensitivity to your advantage. With each new ending, your skin grows thicker and your intuition sharpens. Don’t ever confuse your big heart for weakness; it’s one of your greatest strengths.

