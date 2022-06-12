June 12-18 Horoscope: Say Hi To Saturn Retrograde, Mercury RG’s Gnarly Cousin

You’ve likely heard of Mercury retrograde and all of its communicative chaos. But what about Saturn retrograde? The planet of challenge, discipline, and tough love goes retrograde once a year for about four months at a time. And it just started this week.

Saturn RG forces us to deal with all that’s unsavory, unpleasant, and difficult. It brings the tasks and chores we’ve been putting off to the top of our to-do lists. While it might be tempting to jump ship, that will only make things worse.

What muck and mire are the stars asking you to push through?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

When some people get hurt, they get sad. But when you get hurt, you get angry. Unfortunately, this anger can (and often does) blind you to the realities of your situation. You can either get frustrated over your vulnerabilities, or you can find a way to use them to your advantage.

Lashing out might give you some immediate satisfaction. Give it some time, though. Inevitably, those feelings of disappointment and shame will rear their heads again. Then, you’re right back to where you started.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

It can be tempting to dig your heels in when things don’t go your way. Change is hard. When you’re not expecting it, it can be even more disconcerting. Still, there’s a way to work around this dilemma while still satisfying your wants and needs.

Flexibility is a valuable trait. But so is knowing how to work a situation to your advantage. Think about the things that bring you comfort and security. How can you apply these concepts to something else? You might be surprised what you find.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

You’ve been so busy worrying about whether other people like you. Have you considered whether you like yourself? Constantly disregarding your needs is bound to cause resentment. You’re not a failure for feeling that way; you’re human.

Learning to deal with conflict is tricky, especially for someone as social as you. But you’d be wise to remember that not everyone is deserving of your time and attention. Start dividing your time more thoughtfully, and be sure to include self-care in that equation.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

You have an intensely vivid imagination. Consequently, you find a way to romanticize and demonize almost anything and anyone. Of course, these mental notions are often far from the truth in front of you. Be careful not to lose sight of that.

Your ruling body, the Moon, stands in opposition to the Sun in the middle of the week. Steel yourself for potential clashes between ego and emotion. These struggles are never easy, but you typically grow stronger because of them.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

Pride is a dangerous drug, Leo. You hold yourself and others to high standards, which is great—mostly. But if you’re not careful, your too-proud ego will prevent you from making deep, meaningful connections. There’s nothing wrong with being wrong.

Setting aside your ego within family matters is especially important. While you normally take up space in center stage, hundreds of other actors are around you. Without you, they’d be worse off. But without them, you would be, too.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

Being incredibly intelligent and self-aware is a double-edged sword. Even the brightest of us are prone to occasional bouts of illogical reasoning. If we’re ignorant of this habit, we don’t notice when we practice it. But if you’re actually aware of it, it can be even more gut-wrenching.

You know what needs to happen, and it’s safe to say you know your part (and blame) in the matter. Still, you can’t seem to get yourself out of this funk. Give yourself some grace, but keep the bigger picture in mind.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

You have an active imagination and a propensity for fantasy. Consequently, you have two realities: the actual one and the idealistic one you’ve created in your head. When the two match, things are great. When they don’t, your foundation starts to shake.

But what if the actual reality was even better than the one you made? Just because something is different from what you originally thought doesn’t make it bad. Of course, you’ll never be able to tell if you don’t try.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

An opportunity will arise early in the week to address your environment directly. What about your self-image or home life could improve? In what ways are you actually impeding your progress? Keep your eyes open for signs from the stars.

Then, at the end of the week, the stars will guide you to reflect. Depending on how much effort you put into it, you could enact great change within yourself. But if you scoff it off like you’re wont to do, then you won’t. Simple.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

It’s hard to progress when constantly looking in the rearview mirror. Usually, this isn’t an issue for you. But a close relationship has rocked the boat just enough to make you feel unsteady. Now, you second guess every next move.

This fear is rooted mainly in ego. If it weren’t, then you wouldn’t be afraid of a few missteps. You learn your lesson, and then you keep walking. Your ego is what’s convincing you that failure is the worse fate. Luckily, it’s wrong.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

Your mind protects yourself in ways you can’t always appreciate on a conscious level. Still, it doesn’t mean that it isn’t happening. Don’t underestimate the power of your childhood experiences. They are not only capable of affecting the present day. But they do so often.

You aren’t somehow lesser-than because you’re still dealing with past hurts and regrets. You’re human. The good news is that once you identify the root cause—be it five, ten, or 30 years ago—you’re that much closer to fixing it for good.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

You’re constantly looking forward and outward. This perspective gives you unlimited curiosity and an adventurous spirit. Unfortunately, it also disaffects your ability to self-reflect. Indeed, you never really know how rusty that skill is until you have to use it.

You’ve been suffering through stagnancy for a while now. While you’ve been quick to assume it’s someone or something else, what if it isn’t? What if you’ve been unwittingly keeping yourself stuck in this same spot? It’s worth considering if you haven’t yet.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

You are hopelessly romantic, Pisces—you love to love. Romantic, platonic, artistic, or otherwise, these connections stir your heart and invigorate you. They’re also a convenient way to ignore the problems you were dealing with before.

Honeymoon phase or not, it’s important to remember the bigger picture. This new bond might be a pleasant distraction, but it isn’t going to fix your issues for you. In fact, if you keep ignoring them, then they’re bound to affect this new love, too.

