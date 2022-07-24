July 24-30 Horoscope: An Inner Rebellion Begins

This week, two faraway dwarf planets go retrograde. The first is Chiron, a small celestial body between Saturn and Uranus. Chiron governs our inner wounds—metaphorical “soft spots” where we harbor our deepest pain and vulnerabilities.

The second is Eris, a much more fiery planet near Neptune. If Chiron represents our soft, sensitive side, then Eris represents our inner hardhead. Indeed, Eris shows us where in life we rebel—against others, society, and most notably, ourselves.

As these two bodies turn backward, we will be confronted with old wounds. A transformation is guaranteed. Whether it’s a positive or negative one is ultimately up to you. How will your sign fare this week?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

When we let unhealed wounds fester for too long, they spread. Eventually, we start repeating these same patterns on ourselves, either through self-destruction or denial. By pretending like it never happened, we give ourselves the illusion of “getting over it.”

In reality, the emotions are still there. They’ll just manifest differently. Luckily, you have the strength and courage to push past this inner obstacle. It will be tempting to pull the wool back over your eyes, but it’s imperative you leave it off.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

The anxiety of the unknown is not one you sit with easily. Indeed, you love to plan, prep, and hunker down whenever possible. That way, you have control over your situation (or so you think). This can lead to rash financial or emotional decisions.

Despite what you’ve let yourself believe, you’re well equipped for the road ahead. Instead of dropping tons of money or keeping around unsavory relationships, trust your instincts as you move forward. Everything else is just a distraction.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

When you see a problem you feel you can fix, you struggle to let it out of your sight. While this can manifest positively, it can also cross the line into the negative. Not only are you not responsible for picking up everyone’s burden. But they also might not want you to.

Your social nature makes it difficult to understand personal boundaries. Unbeknownst to you, you push people away by simply trying to be too hands-on. Let others walk their path, and focus on yours.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

This problem is not as unsolvable as you think. Rather, it will require serious self-reflection—something you’re not entirely keen on doing. But no matter how long you try to deny it, we are all responsible for the path we walk in life.

Sometimes, negative things happen for seemingly no reason. While you don’t have to internalize these as universal punishments, it is important to use them as guiding lights along your path. Otherwise, you’re doomed to walk in circles forever.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

All that time in the limelight has given you a sharp sense of what works and what doesn’t. You can imagine several scenarios and their outcomes in order to pick the best plan. Additionally, your creative life approach helps you sidestep obstacles with ease.

However, when these imagined scenes start to incorporate potential issues with yourself, your expansive view shrinks. Suddenly, the problems don’t seem simple at all. But what if they were? Choosing to change is a sign of progress, not weakness.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

Your adaptability and insight are part intuition, part experience. You’ve always been a natural problem-solver and bright thinker. But you’ve also dealt with your fair share of obstacles in the past. Rather than letting them drag you down, you learned from them.

Now, the time has come to apply those lessons once again. While it might be tempting to buck against unpredictability, this is nothing you can’t handle. Ride the waves as best you can, taking solace in the fact that these are not uncharted waters.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

New opportunities promise a clean, fresh slate. However, this is just an illusion, Libra. Don’t let it fool you. The emotional baggage you carry won’t disappear in this new stage. Rather, it will only morph to fit its new surroundings.

To guarantee a clean slate, you need to do some serious inner work. Figure out what you’ve been denying yourself and how that’s disaffected your life path. How can you celebrate and advocate for yourself in this new chapter in a way that you weren’t before?

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

Inner rebellions are tricky but not impossible. They elude to something negative, like self-denial or hatred. But in reality, these types of emotional coups can be tremendously positive. It just depends on what, exactly, you’re pushing back against.

For example, you might think you have to deny your own emotions for the sake of stoicism. But you can rebel against that notion by witnessing your feelings in all of their uncomfortable glory. It might not be your gut instinct. But it’s the better path.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

In the metaphorical race of life, you’re often running in the lead. Despite the common obstacles and pitfalls we all face, you tend to excel anyway. Sure, you’re not a millionaire. But emotionally and mentally speaking, you’re relatively rich.

Thus, it can be difficult for you to look around while you’re zooming forward. Still, it’s vital that you try. Those around you could benefit from your inspirational spirit if you only take a second to let them bear witness to it.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

Despite your no-nonsense nature, not even you are immune to the occasional bout of irrational thinking. In fact, your spells are often worse because you know better. But unfortunately, human nature is notorious for prioritizing chaos over logic.

Balancing between what feels good and what feels right is tough. Not only are they rarely the same. But it’s also uncommon to get immediate gratification for choosing the latter. Indeed, the former seems sparkly and satisfying. It’s all just fool’s gold, Cap. Don’t fall for it.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Be wary of assuming you know better than the universe. You might be special, but you’re not that special. Pushing against the wills that be is only hurting you in the long run. So, why do you insist on doing it?

It could be ego or fear of a future you haven’t meticulously planned. It’s time to weigh your options. Is it scarier to lead a new path you might not have considered before? Or would you rather stay the same forever?

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

You are undergoing a period of great internal transformation. Consequently, things likely seem uncomfortable, dramatic, and even overwhelming. This is all part of the process. It might not feel like it, but you’re getting stronger for what’s to come.

During this transformative time, it’s important to take care of yourself. Find some time—no matter how small—to do that which makes you feel good. The unease will lift eventually. In the meantime, it’s your responsibility to find small, meaningful moments of peace.

