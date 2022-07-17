July 17-23 Horoscope: Lunar Retrograde Energy Abounds

This week, the Full Moon begins to wane as it crosses the path of three planetary retrogrades. All three retrogrades are in the outer planets. From their vantage point outside of the asteroid belt, their energy tends to influence us in larger, overarching ways. Paired with the Moon’s lunar energy, there seem to be big changes ahead.

But be wary of falling into an expectant mindset. It’s often when we stop looking for the universe’s signs that they present themselves to us. Indeed, the name of the game here is to keep your heart and mind open. Accept the possibility it might not be what you think.

So, how will your sign fare with the task at hand this week?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

Creating a fierce identity is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you’re typically surefooted and confident. But on the other hand, it can be difficult to let go of this persona when the time comes to do so. An existence without this identity seems hollow, scary, or in some cases, insincere.

Change in any form will be a little frightening—that’s normal. And when it comes to personal changes to who we are, it can be even more. Still, the stars suggest you prepare; a transformation is on the horizon.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

Sometimes, it can seem like the only option is to jump ship. Not happy with something? Leave. Something not working out? Let it go. However, it’s a little more nuanced than that. Taking the time to adequately review your obligations (and feelings about them) is a necessary step before changing course.

Even if you end up leaving anyway, you will at least be making an informed decision—not a gut one. Otherwise, you put yourself at risk of leaving too early and missing out on a potential opportunity. Take a second before your next move.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

When you know what you want, and you actively choose to not express it, you aren’t actually keeping the peace. Sure, it might seem that way from an outside perspective. But that’s not one you have the advantage of adopting. From an inner point of view, the most important, you’re creating considerably less peace.

No one should be doomed to live a life of people pleasing. Human interactions are messy, and not everyone can be happy all of the time. Not only is it unhealthy to assume that responsibility. But it’s also wildly unrealistic.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Our feelings make wonderful blinders. They can shield us from the truth by romanticizing red flags, causing us to brush off our better judgment. Most of the time, the feelings remain—but because we never name them, they seem less prominent.

Rest assured that this is only an illusion. The only way forward and out of this slump is to face these feelings head-on. Indeed, these aren’t something you have to live with. The quicker you start to address this problem and listen to your intuition, the better you’ll feel.

RELATED: These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Always Choose To Fight Dirty

Leo

July 22 – August 22

As any good performer knows, the slow moments often evoke the most drama. You’re naturally motivated, but this week, the stars urge you to slow your pace. Try doing the things you want to do, not just what you think you have to or should do.

Deep down, you know your soul needs this. Don’t ignore it out of pride, Leo. There’s nothing wrong with having to take a step back. So what if you don’t have anything physical to show for it? Emotional wellness is payment enough.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

Admitting a routine isn’t working isn’t easy. After all, you put a lot of time and effort into developing and maintaining them. So, it can feel like you wasted precious time when problems arise and your routine has to change.

But nothing is ever truly lost. This, like anything else, is another valuable learning experience. Knowing what doesn’t work is just as important as knowing what does. This week, take some time to plan your modifications. Figure out what makes you happy, and start there.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

There is no good without bad (and vice versa). Human existence is a neverending flux between the two. While this doesn’t mean you have to love the negative, it does mean that you have to learn to deal with it.

Confrontation is not only to be expected. It’s also healthy. “Use it or lose it” applies to many facets of life, and our ability to manage conflict is no exception. There’s a storm ahead, but it’s nothing you can’t handle. You’ll feel better on the other side.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

All of that time spent alone and sulking gave you ample opportunity to self-reflect. Consequently, you’ve become hyper-aware of a change that needs to happen in your life. The problems and solutions are clear as day. Yet, you’ve struggled with (read: procrastinated) taking the first steps.

The stars are offering you some extra encouragement. Be on the lookout this week for illuminated paths forward. It’s often when we stop looking for open doors that they appear before us. Keep your eyes, ears, heart, and mind open this week, Taurus.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

A significant setback threatens to stall your progress. But a threat isn’t a promise. And besides, most setbacks aren’t as bad as you think. You might have a few emotional or financial issues to tend to, but did you really want to bring them with you? In the long run, this is likely a good thing.

This universal obstacle is more of a speedbump than a roadblock. It’s meant to slow you down and remind you to pay attention to where you’re heading. Who knows—this little jolt could be saving you from a worse fate.

RELATED: What Did You Just Say? These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Worst Listeners

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

Unspoken words have a tendency to fester. And as a perceptive people-pleaser, you certainly have left a lot of things unsaid—despite knowing that you shouldn’t. Of course, no one can really blame you. Vulnerability is scary, no matter how you slice it.

However, you’ll have to face the music at some point. You’re too smart to fool yourself into thinking you can will this problem away. Unfortunately, this issue calls for two of your least favorite things: standing up for yourself and asking others for help.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Your trailblazing mindset makes you both an inspiration and an alienated loner, depending on the day. At your best, you’re creative and thoughtful. But at your worst, you spend most of your time looking down your nose at others.

Don’t underestimate the power of community. No one ever does “it” on their own. All success is a team effort at some point along the journey. The stars urge you to reconnect with those around you and experiment with falling in with the crowd for once.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

Success manifests in lots of ways. Societal expectations would lead you to believe it has to be grandiose and easily visible. However, this assumption leaves out a crucial element of achievement: personal happiness.

Sometimes, keeping yourself happy, healthy, and whole is rewarding enough. So what if other people can’t see it the same way you can? No one is entitled to be an audience member of your life journey. If this makes you feel good, then it’s worth pursuing. Don’t worry about how it might look to those around you.

More From Suggest