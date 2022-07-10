July 10-16 Horoscope: Get Ready For Emotional Dirty Work

This week, the waxing Moon reaches peak fullness as it passes two faraway retrogrades, Pluto and Saturn. The first planet urges us to consider how we might improve ourselves. Meanwhile, the second forces us to reconcile with unsavory but necessary obligations.

Namely, dealing with our sh*t and not pushing it off on other people. As we near the end of Cancer season, emotions are in full swing with no signs of slowing. You can let it make or break you—ultimately, that choice is yours.

Which will it be for your sign this week?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

Part of trusting your instinct is when to lean on others’ intuition. Don’t be so foolish as to think you can predict (and, in turn, fix) everything. Everyone needs someone sometimes, even you, Aries. But if you keep trying to deny it, you’re bound to push those helping hands away.

You can let others take the lead without having to give up altogether. Just because you’re taking a supporting role doesn’t mean it’s less important. You could use some practice working with others.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

You’ve been feeling creatively and emotionally blocked for a while now. You’ll have to get your hands (metaphorically) dirty to break out of this funk. The stars urge you to dig deep into your inner shadow self to find your part in this current situation.

The leap off of this plateau is scary, yes. But isn’t the thought of staying there even worse? As tempting as digging in your heels might seem, try to resist the urge. Now’s the time for your courage, not stubbornness.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

As a chronic people-pleaser, you struggle with expressing your wants and needs. Your inner voice will shoot down your ideas before you get the courage to speak them, and unfortunately, no one will read your mind. So, you’re left unfulfilled.

Later this week, the stars offer some much-needed clarity. It’s not that people don’t want to make you feel happy and whole. But for them to know the specific way to do that, you’re going to have to tell them first.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Improving oneself is never a comfortable process. It requires you to confront the most unsavory parts of yourself, which can be difficult for someone as sentimental as you. Indeed, self-reflection can turn into deprecation at the drop of a hat (or wrong memory).

This journey will challenge your self-esteem and, in turn, parts of your intimate relationship, too. But the only way to get on the other side of this is to start walking. The stars are lighting the way; you just have to follow.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

If given a choice between coasting and putting your nose to the grindstone, you will likely choose the former. You’re not lazy, necessarily. It really comes back on your pride—your ego gets a bigger boost when you stick with what you’re good at.

But sticking with what you know is a great way to never get better. To really succeed and grow, you’ll have to undergo several uncomfortable, awkward, and even painful challenges. It might not be what you want, but it’s certainly what you need.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

Taking time for yourself isn’t a luxury, Virgo. It’s a necessity. While this might go against your no-nonsense, pragmatic attitude, that doesn’t make it untrue. Burnout has been knocking on your door for ages, and it has no plans of leaving.

You don’t have to alter your entire schedule for this to work. Taking small moments in the day could suffice. Spend some time in nature or nurture a creative hobby. Even a few moments of respite are better than none at all.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

If taking the high road was easy, then everyone would be on it. But unfortunately, that’s not the case. The integrity move is often the last you’d like to make, and it can be especially tempting to deviate from what’s right when no one else seems to be doing it.

However, you don’t follow the crowd—you never have. So, why start now? Standing up for what’s right might cause you to lose a few associates. But if that’s what does it, were they worth keeping around in the first place?

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

You have a keen sense of others’ strengths and weaknesses. Yet, you struggle to identify the same in yourself. Consequently, when someone tries to hold you accountable, you consider it a personal attack—and an untrue one, at that.

You’d be wise to listen to them, Scorpio. Don’t underestimate how difficult it is to see the forest through the trees. If your loved one is trying to tell you something, then you should heed their concerns. They have a better vantage point than you.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Having an optimistic worldview right now is hard. You’re not broken for not feeling better about the outcomes ahead. Rather, you’re choosing to be realistic. While this is certainly a pragmatic approach, be careful not to let it embitter you too badly.

Because when it comes down to it, the world doesn’t just have room for dreamers. It needs them. Indeed, we need people like you who are willing to see through the muck and imagine what life could be like. Don’t give up hope.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

Just because you’re almost always busy, stressed, or both doesn’t mean that you should get used to it. In fact, it’s a good sign that your mind and body still rebel from your turbulent schedule. It means you haven’t completely checked out yet.

Striking an appropriate work-life balance is going to take time, especially with new changes in both on the horizon. Give yourself some grace while you try to find your center of gravity. Other people would’ve given up ages ago.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Getting to know how you handle conflict is an essential step in becoming more self-aware. Feeling good about your coping skills is easy when the problems are minor. The real test happens once the heat is turned up and the pressure is on.

You will likely want to jump ship, but try to hold fast. The stars are aligning in your favor. And even if they weren’t, you’d manage to twist your perspective until they were. Trust the process; this discomfort will be over soon enough.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

While there’s nothing wrong with taking some time for yourself in theory, how you go about it is important. Your emotions are always completely valid, but your actions aren’t. You have a responsibility to those around you to communicate through these feelings.

Then, once you’ve done that, you can continue retreating into your hidey-hole. But you can’t expect your loved ones to understand when you suddenly ghost them. You know how you’d react if someone did it to you. So, why put that on someone else?

