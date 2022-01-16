Julie Andrews Now: A Status Update On Her Life And Health In 2022

Dame Julie Andrews is an extremely accomplished movie star whose career has spanned decades and touched many generations. Andrews’s art has existed in many forms; she is known for her Broadway credits, her groundbreaking roles in movie musicals, and her voice acting, among many other things. Her trademarks have become her incredible, four-octave soprano singing voice as well as her elegance and regal demeanor that gives off the air of real-life royalty. Still, it feels like we haven’t heard from Dame Julie Andrews in a while. So, how is the star doing now, and how did she get where she is today?

Julie Andrews Turns 87 In 2022

Andrews was born on October 1st, 1935, and she’s still going strong in 2022. Later this year, she will celebrate her 87th birthday. Though her career has been enough to keep anyone busy, she managed to also find the time to be a mother to her three children and two step-children. She also had a happy 41-year marriage to her late husband, accomplished film director and screenwriter, Blake Edwards. She now has nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. And, she seems like she must be the best grandmother ever.

Julie Andrews’ Career Began Over 75 Years Ago

Andrews has had a very full career that has lasted over 75 years. Her career has been packed with awards, accolades, and honors that prove her unparalleled talent and success. She has been honored with an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, a British Academy Film Award, and a whopping six Golden Globe Awards, among many others. She is also a Disney Legend, and Queen Elizabeth II made her a dame as a tribute to her career in the performing arts.

As a young girl, Andrews discovered her beautiful and unique four-octave soprano singing voice. And, in 1954, she made her Broadway debut with “The Boy Friend.” Just two years later, the role of Eliza Doolittle in the hit musical, “My Fair Lady,” made her a star. Her career continued to blossom with TV roles over the following few years. In 1963, Walt Disney, himself, asked Andrews to make her film debut in his upcoming musical, Mary Poppins (1964.) The role earned her the Best Actress Academy Award.

Andrews continued to rack up more Broadway credits until the premiere of her starring role in the famous movie musical, The Sound of Music in 1965. At the time, The Sound of Music was the highest-grossing film of its day. Today, it still remains one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Is She Still In Good Health?

Tragically, in the late ‘90s, Andrews lost one of the things that made her the most famous: her singing voice. In 1997, she underwent throat surgery to remove a small cyst that had developed on her vocal cord. The surgery was botched and left her with vocal cord damage, hoarseness, and other complications. She’s never fully recovered from this. In an interview with Barbara Walters, Andrews said, “To not sing with an orchestra, to not be able to communicate through my voice which I’ve done all my life and not to be able to phrase lyrics and give people that kind of joy, I think I would be totally devastated.” In 2019, she told AARP, “Do I miss singing? Yes, I really do.”

In September 2000, Andrews won a malpractice lawsuit against her doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital. Of course, this didn’t stop her from suffering from depression in the wake of her lost voice. “I went into a depression. It felt like I’d lost my identity,” she said. Still, in spite of her loss, Andrews is in otherwise good health at age 86.

Is She Still Acting Today?

Andrews’s career took a turn when she lost the use of her singing voice. But, she wasn’t anywhere close to finishing making the world happy through her art. “By good fortune that’s when my daughter Emma and I had been asked to write books for kids,” she told AARP. “So along came a brand-new career in my mid-60s. Boy, was that a lovely surprise.” And, this new career has been incredibly successful, as well. She has written 36 children’s books under her married name as either Julie Andrews Edwards or Julie Edwards. In 2011, Andrews won a Grammy award for Best Spoken Word Album for Children for her narration of Julie Andrews’ Collection of Poems, Songs and Lullabies. She has also written two autobiographies: Home: A Memoir of My Early Years in 2008 and Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years in 2019.

Even with her new career, acting has never been totally out of the picture for the star. In 2001, she starred with Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries, which made way for a second wind for her career in movies. While you may not have seen Andrews in a while (besides re-watching some old favorites, of course), she’s still hard at work. Whether you realize it or not, you’ve probably heard her voice very recently. In the past several years, Andrews has transitioned to predominantly voice acting. Most recently, you may have heard her as the voice of the mysterious Lady Whistledown in Netflix’s Bridgerton. Or, maybe you recognized her as the narrator in The King’s Daughter.

It seems like there’s nothing Andrews can’t do, and she does it all extremely well. According to her, “I’d love to be able to paint. I’d love to be a good cook, but I’m rotten. I don’t have the patience for it. But I have to say, I’m a very good whistler. A lot of singers are.”

Julie Andrews’ Net Worth In 2022

With a famously beloved 75 year career, it’s clear that Andrews has found immense success throughout her lifetime. In 2022, her net worth is an estimated whopping $30 million. Hopefully, she won’t stop adding to that anytime soon. We can all continue to enjoy that familiar, comforting voice for many more years to come.